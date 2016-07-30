Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (30.07.2016)

Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (30.07.2016)

Brent oil - 42,46 USD/barrel

30 July, 2016 09:43 790

https://report.az/storage/news/15e496f7d13c5bc2d03bfa73f3cac8c5/c69f51a8-1a22-4aee-8658-b7ec1dba7e82_292.jpg Baku. 30 July. REPORT,AZ/ Last price In comparison with

previous day price In comparison with beginning of year

Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 42,46 -0,24 5,42 WTI oil (USDr/barrel) 41,6 0,46 4,32 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 341,2 0 -91,9 Indices Dow-Jones 18 432,24 -24,11 1 007,21 S&P 500 2 173,6 3,54 129,66 Nasdaq 5 162,13 7,15 154,72 Nikkei 16 569,27 92,43 -2 464,44 Dax 10 337,5 62,57 -405,51 FTSE 100 6 724,43 3,37 482,11 CAC 40 INDEX 4 439,81 19,23 -197,25 Shanghai Composite 2 979,339 -14,981 -559,841 Bist 100 75 405,53 161,47 3 678,54 RTS 927,57 5,9 170,53 Currency USD/EUR 1,1174 0,0097 0,0318 USD/GBP 1,323 0,0066 -0,1516 JPY/USD 102,06 -3,21 -18,49 RUB/USD 65,9445 -0,9585 -6,5764 TRY/USD 2,9888 -0,024 0,0674 CNY/USD 6,635 -0,0226 0,1413

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

Share: