Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (30.07.2016)

Baku. 30 July. REPORT,AZ/
|Last price
|In comparison with
previous day price
|In comparison with beginning of year
|Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|42,46
|-0,24
|5,42
|WTI oil (USDr/barrel)
|41,6
|0,46
|4,32
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 341,2
|0
|-91,9
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|18 432,24
|-24,11
|1 007,21
|S&P 500
|2 173,6
|3,54
|129,66
|Nasdaq
|5 162,13
|7,15
|154,72
|Nikkei
|16 569,27
|92,43
|-2 464,44
|Dax
|10 337,5
|62,57
|-405,51
|FTSE 100
|6 724,43
|3,37
|482,11
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 439,81
|19,23
|-197,25
|Shanghai Composite
|2 979,339
|-14,981
|-559,841
|Bist 100
|75 405,53
|161,47
|3 678,54
|RTS
|927,57
|5,9
|170,53
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1174
|0,0097
|0,0318
|USD/GBP
|1,323
|0,0066
|-0,1516
|JPY/USD
|102,06
|-3,21
|-18,49
|RUB/USD
|65,9445
|-0,9585
|-6,5764
|TRY/USD
|2,9888
|-0,024
|0,0674
|CNY/USD
|6,635
|-0,0226
|0,1413