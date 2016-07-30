Top

Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (30.07.2016)

Brent oil - 42,46 USD/barrel

Baku. 30 July. REPORT,AZ/

 Last priceIn comparison with 
previous day price 		In comparison with beginning of year
Commodity
Brent oil (USD/barrel)42,46-0,245,42
WTI oil (USDr/barrel)41,60,464,32
Gold (USD/ounce)1 341,20-91,9
Indices
Dow-Jones18 432,24-24,111 007,21
S&P 5002 173,63,54129,66
Nasdaq5 162,137,15154,72
Nikkei16 569,2792,43-2 464,44
Dax10 337,562,57-405,51
FTSE 1006 724,433,37482,11
CAC 40 INDEX4 439,8119,23-197,25
Shanghai Composite2 979,339-14,981-559,841
Bist 10075 405,53161,473 678,54
RTS927,575,9170,53
Currency
USD/EUR1,11740,00970,0318
USD/GBP1,3230,0066-0,1516
JPY/USD102,06-3,21-18,49
RUB/USD65,9445-0,9585-6,5764
TRY/USD2,9888-0,0240,0674
CNY/USD6,635-0,02260,1413
