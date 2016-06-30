 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (30.06.2016)

    Brent oil - 50,61 USD/barrel

     Last priceIn comparison with previous day priceIn comparison with
    beginning of year
    Commodity
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)50,612,0313,57
    WTI oil  (USD/barrel)49,882,0312,6
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 326,99,00-106,2
    İndices 
    Dow-Jones17 694,68284,96269,65
    S&P 5002 070,7734,6826,83
    Nasdaq4 779,2587,38-228,16
    Nikkei15 679,99356,85-3 353,72
    Dax9 612,27164,47-1 130,74
    FTSE 1006 360,06219,67117,74
    CAC 40 INDEX4 195,32106,47-441,74
    Shanghai Composite2 931,5919,03-607,59
    Bist 10076 711,97-217,374 984,98
    RTS931,3525,99174,31
    Currency 
    USD/EUR1,11250,010,0269
    USD/GBP1,34290,01-0,1317
    JPY/USD102,830,08-17,72
    RUB/USD63,7187-0,64-8,8022
    TRY/USD2,89-0,01-0,0314
    CNY/USD6,6368-0,010,1431
