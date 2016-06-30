Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (30.06.2016)

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|In comparison with previous day price
|In comparison with
beginning of year
|Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|50,61
|2,03
|13,57
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|49,88
|2,03
|12,6
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 326,9
|9,00
|-106,2
|İndices
|Dow-Jones
|17 694,68
|284,96
|269,65
|S&P 500
|2 070,77
|34,68
|26,83
|Nasdaq
|4 779,25
|87,38
|-228,16
|Nikkei
|15 679,99
|356,85
|-3 353,72
|Dax
|9 612,27
|164,47
|-1 130,74
|FTSE 100
|6 360,06
|219,67
|117,74
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 195,32
|106,47
|-441,74
|Shanghai Composite
|2 931,59
|19,03
|-607,59
|Bist 100
|76 711,97
|-217,37
|4 984,98
|RTS
|931,35
|25,99
|174,31
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1125
|0,01
|0,0269
|USD/GBP
|1,3429
|0,01
|-0,1317
|JPY/USD
|102,83
|0,08
|-17,72
|RUB/USD
|63,7187
|-0,64
|-8,8022
|TRY/USD
|2,89
|-0,01
|-0,0314
|CNY/USD
|6,6368
|-0,01
|0,1431
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
