Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (30.06.2016)

30 June, 2016 09:33

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ Last price In comparison with previous day price In comparison with

beginning of year Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 50,61 2,03 13,57 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 49,88 2,03 12,6 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 326,9 9,00 -106,2 İndices Dow-Jones 17 694,68 284,96 269,65 S&P 500 2 070,77 34,68 26,83 Nasdaq 4 779,25 87,38 -228,16 Nikkei 15 679,99 356,85 -3 353,72 Dax 9 612,27 164,47 -1 130,74 FTSE 100 6 360,06 219,67 117,74 CAC 40 INDEX 4 195,32 106,47 -441,74 Shanghai Composite 2 931,59 19,03 -607,59 Bist 100 76 711,97 -217,37 4 984,98 RTS 931,35 25,99 174,31 Currency USD/EUR 1,1125 0,01 0,0269 USD/GBP 1,3429 0,01 -0,1317 JPY/USD 102,83 0,08 -17,72 RUB/USD 63,7187 -0,64 -8,8022 TRY/USD 2,89 -0,01 -0,0314 CNY/USD 6,6368 -0,01 0,1431