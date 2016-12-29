Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (29.12.2016)

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|56,22
|0,13
|19,18
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|54,06
|0,16
|16,78
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1140,9
|2,1
|-292,2
Indices
|0
|0
|Dow-Jones
|19833,68
|-111,36
|2408,65
|S&P 500
|2249,92
|-18,96
|205,98
|Nasdaq
|5438,56
|-48,88
|431,15
|Nikkei
|19401,72
|-1,34
|368,01
|Dax
|11474,99
|2,75
|731,98
|FTSE 100
|7106,08
|37,91
|863,76
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4848,01
|-0,27
|210,95
|Shanghai Composite
|3102,24
|-12,42
|-436,94
|Bist 100
|77547,71
|848,3
|5820,72
|RTS
|1138,31
|2,52
|381,27
Currency
|0
|0
|USD/EUR
|1,0413
|-0,0044
|-0,0443
|USD/GBP
|1,2226
|-0,0045
|-0,252
|JPY/USD
|117,26
|-0,17
|-3,29
|RUB/USD
|60,4843
|-0,1707
|-12,0366
|TRY/USD
|3,5402
|0,0187
|0,6188
|CNY/USD
|6,9613
|0,0093
|0,4676
Tural İbadlı
