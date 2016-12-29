Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (29.12.2016)

29 December, 2016 09:35

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 56,22 0,13 19,18 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 54,06 0,16 16,78 Gold (USD/ounce) 1140,9 2,1 -292,2 Indices 0 0 Dow-Jones 19833,68 -111,36 2408,65 S&P 500 2249,92 -18,96 205,98 Nasdaq 5438,56 -48,88 431,15 Nikkei 19401,72 -1,34 368,01 Dax 11474,99 2,75 731,98 FTSE 100 7106,08 37,91 863,76 CAC 40 INDEX 4848,01 -0,27 210,95 Shanghai Composite 3102,24 -12,42 -436,94 Bist 100 77547,71 848,3 5820,72 RTS 1138,31 2,52 381,27 Currency 0 0 USD/EUR 1,0413 -0,0044 -0,0443 USD/GBP 1,2226 -0,0045 -0,252 JPY/USD 117,26 -0,17 -3,29 RUB/USD 60,4843 -0,1707 -12,0366 TRY/USD 3,5402 0,0187 0,6188 CNY/USD 6,9613 0,0093 0,4676