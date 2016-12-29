 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (29.12.2016)

    Brent oil now makes 56,22 USD/barrel

     Last priceCompared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year

    Commodity

    		   
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)56,220,1319,18
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)54,060,1616,78
    Gold (USD/ounce)1140,92,1-292,2

    Indices 

    		 00
    Dow-Jones19833,68-111,362408,65
    S&P 5002249,92-18,96205,98
    Nasdaq5438,56-48,88431,15
    Nikkei19401,72-1,34368,01
    Dax11474,992,75731,98
    FTSE 1007106,0837,91863,76
    CAC 40 INDEX4848,01-0,27210,95
    Shanghai Composite3102,24-12,42-436,94
    Bist 10077547,71848,35820,72
    RTS1138,312,52381,27

    Currency

    		 00
    USD/EUR1,0413-0,0044-0,0443
    USD/GBP1,2226-0,0045-0,252
    JPY/USD117,26-0,17-3,29
    RUB/USD60,4843-0,1707-12,0366
    TRY/USD3,54020,01870,6188
    CNY/USD6,96130,00930,4676
