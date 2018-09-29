 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (29.09.2018)

    Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/

    Last price Compared to previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year
    Commodity
    Brent (dollar/barrel) 82.72 1.22 15.85
    WTI (dollar/barrel) 73.25 1.05 12.83
    Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,196.20 8.80 -113.10
    Indices 0.00 0.00
    Dow-Jones 26,458.31 18.38 1,739.09
    S&P 500 2,913.98 -0.02 240.37
    Nasdaq 8,046.35 4.38 1,142.96
    Nikkei 24,120.04 323.30 1,355.10
    Dax 12,246.73 -188.86 -670.91
    FTSE 100 7,510.20 -35.24 -177.57
    CAC 40 INDEX 5,493.49 -46.92 180.93
    Shanghai Composite 2,821.35 29.57 -485.82
    Bist 100 99,956.88 -341.85 -15,376.12
    RTS 1,192.04 4.16 37.61
    Currency 0.00 0.00
    USD/EUR 1.1604 0.00 -0.04
    USD/GBP 1.3031 0.00 -0.05
    JPY/USD 113.7000 0.32 1.01
    RUB/USD 65.5552 -0.06 7.87
    TRY/USD 6.0559 0.05 1.46
    CNY/USD 6.8688 -0.02 0.36
