Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (29.09.2018)

|Last price
|Compared to previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|82.72
|1.22
|15.85
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|73.25
|1.05
|12.83
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,196.20
|8.80
|-113.10
|Indices
|0.00
|0.00
|Dow-Jones
|26,458.31
|18.38
|1,739.09
|S&P 500
|2,913.98
|-0.02
|240.37
|Nasdaq
|8,046.35
|4.38
|1,142.96
|Nikkei
|24,120.04
|323.30
|1,355.10
|Dax
|12,246.73
|-188.86
|-670.91
|FTSE 100
|7,510.20
|-35.24
|-177.57
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,493.49
|-46.92
|180.93
|Shanghai Composite
|2,821.35
|29.57
|-485.82
|Bist 100
|99,956.88
|-341.85
|-15,376.12
|RTS
|1,192.04
|4.16
|37.61
|Currency
|0.00
|0.00
|USD/EUR
|1.1604
|0.00
|-0.04
|USD/GBP
|1.3031
|0.00
|-0.05
|JPY/USD
|113.7000
|0.32
|1.01
|RUB/USD
|65.5552
|-0.06
|7.87
|TRY/USD
|6.0559
|0.05
|1.46
|CNY/USD
|6.8688
|-0.02
|0.36
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author