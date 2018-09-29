Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (29.09.2018)

29 September, 2018 09:47

https://report.az/storage/news/f6b75ebdfd201204a2ff5425e94a3d16/a5226765-8c52-4cd6-83ce-bc28539e82fc_292.jpg Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/

Last price Compared to previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 82.72 1.22 15.85 WTI (dollar/barrel) 73.25 1.05 12.83 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,196.20 8.80 -113.10 Indices 0.00 0.00 Dow-Jones 26,458.31 18.38 1,739.09 S&P 500 2,913.98 -0.02 240.37 Nasdaq 8,046.35 4.38 1,142.96 Nikkei 24,120.04 323.30 1,355.10 Dax 12,246.73 -188.86 -670.91 FTSE 100 7,510.20 -35.24 -177.57 CAC 40 INDEX 5,493.49 -46.92 180.93 Shanghai Composite 2,821.35 29.57 -485.82 Bist 100 99,956.88 -341.85 -15,376.12 RTS 1,192.04 4.16 37.61 Currency 0.00 0.00 USD/EUR 1.1604 0.00 -0.04 USD/GBP 1.3031 0.00 -0.05 JPY/USD 113.7000 0.32 1.01 RUB/USD 65.5552 -0.06 7.87 TRY/USD 6.0559 0.05 1.46 CNY/USD 6.8688 -0.02 0.36