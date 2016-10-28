Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (28.10.2016)

28 October, 2016 09:37

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to the previous day's price Compared to the beginning of year Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 50,47 0,49 13,43 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 49,72 0,54 12,44 Gold (USD/ounce) 1269,5 2,9 -163,6 Indices Dow-Jones 18169,68 -29,65 744,65 S&P 500 2133,04 -6,39 89,1 Nasdaq 5215,98 -34,29 208,57 Nikkei 17336,42 -55,42 -1697,29 Dax 10717,08 7,4 -25,93 FTSE 100 6986,57 28,48 744,25 CAC 40 INDEX 4533,57 -1,02 -103,49 Shanghai Composite 3112,35 -3,96 -426,83 Bist 100 78739,17 -658,77 7012,18 RTS 992,67 3,15 235,63 Currency USD/EUR 1,0897 -0,0011 0,0041 USD/GBP 1,2164 -0,0083 -0,2582 JPY/USD 105,29 0,82 -15,26 RUB/USD 62,725 -0,0973 -9,7959 TRY/USD 3,1137 0,0326 0,1923 CNY/USD 6,7835 0,0123 0,2898