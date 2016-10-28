 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (28.10.2016)

    Brent oil now makes 50,47 USD/barrel

    Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceCompared to the previous day's priceCompared to the beginning of year
    Commodity   
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)50,470,4913,43
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)49,720,5412,44
    Gold (USD/ounce)1269,52,9-163,6

    Indices

    		   
    Dow-Jones18169,68-29,65744,65
    S&P 5002133,04-6,3989,1
    Nasdaq5215,98-34,29208,57
    Nikkei17336,42-55,42-1697,29
    Dax10717,087,4-25,93
    FTSE 1006986,5728,48744,25
    CAC 40 INDEX4533,57-1,02-103,49
    Shanghai Composite3112,35-3,96-426,83
    Bist 10078739,17-658,777012,18
    RTS992,673,15235,63

    Currency

    		   
    USD/EUR1,0897-0,00110,0041
    USD/GBP1,2164-0,0083-0,2582
    JPY/USD105,290,82-15,26
    RUB/USD62,725-0,0973-9,7959
    TRY/USD3,11370,03260,1923
    CNY/USD6,78350,01230,2898
