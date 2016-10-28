Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (28.10.2016)

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's price
|Compared to the beginning of year
|Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|50,47
|0,49
|13,43
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|49,72
|0,54
|12,44
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1269,5
|2,9
|-163,6
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|18169,68
|-29,65
|744,65
|S&P 500
|2133,04
|-6,39
|89,1
|Nasdaq
|5215,98
|-34,29
|208,57
|Nikkei
|17336,42
|-55,42
|-1697,29
|Dax
|10717,08
|7,4
|-25,93
|FTSE 100
|6986,57
|28,48
|744,25
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4533,57
|-1,02
|-103,49
|Shanghai Composite
|3112,35
|-3,96
|-426,83
|Bist 100
|78739,17
|-658,77
|7012,18
|RTS
|992,67
|3,15
|235,63
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0897
|-0,0011
|0,0041
|USD/GBP
|1,2164
|-0,0083
|-0,2582
|JPY/USD
|105,29
|0,82
|-15,26
|RUB/USD
|62,725
|-0,0973
|-9,7959
|TRY/USD
|3,1137
|0,0326
|0,1923
|CNY/USD
|6,7835
|0,0123
|0,2898
Tural İbadlıNews Author
