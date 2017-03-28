 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (28.03.2017)

    Brent oil now makes 50,75 USD/barrel

    Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceCompared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year
    Commodity   
    Brent oil (USD/barel)50,75-0,05-6,07
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)47,73-0,24-5,99
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 258,812,4108,8
    Indices   
    Dow-Jones20 550,98-45,74788,38
    S&P 5002 341,59-2,39102,76
    Nasdaq5 840,3811,64457,27
    Nikkei18 985,59-276,94-128,78
    Dax11 996,07-68,2515,01
    FTSE 1007 293,5-43,32150,67
    CAC 40 INDEX5 017,43-3,47155,12
    Shanghai Composite3 266,96-2,49163,32
    Bist 10089 695,05-687,6611 556,39
    RTS1 114,66-10-37,67
    Currency   
    USD/EUR1,08640,00660,0348
    USD/GBP1,25590,00860,0221
    JPY/USD110,66-0,68-8,63
    RUB/USD56,8725-0,0619-4,4005
    TRY/USD3,61630,00440,0886
    CNY/USD6,8729-0,0108-0,0721
