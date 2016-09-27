 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (27.09.2016)

    Brent oil - 47,35 USD/barrel

    Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ 

     Last priceCompared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year
    Commodity
    		   
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)47,351,4610,31
    WTI crude (USD/barrel)45,931,058,65
    Gold (USD/ounce)1344,1-0,6-89
    Indices    
    Dow-Jones18094,83-166,62669,8
    S&P 5002146,1-18,59102,16
    Nasdaq5257,49-48,26250,08
    Nikkei16544,56-209,46-2489,15
    Dax10393,71-233,26-349,3
    FTSE 1006818,04-91,39575,72
    CAC 40 INDEX4407,85-80,84-229,21
    Shanghai Composite2980,43-53,47-558,75
    Bist 10076725,73-3030,714998,74
    RTS986,83-7,11229,79
    Currency   
    USD/EUR1,12540,00280,0398
    USD/GBP1,29750,0009-0,1771
    JPY/USD100,33-0,69-20,22
    RUB/USD63,9663-0,1133-8,5546
    TRY/USD2,98110,01220,0597
    CNY/USD6,6689-0,00050,1752
