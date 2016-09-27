Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (27.09.2016)

https://report.az/storage/news/95326feab618c718a8caa69e42154600/bb9b2a4b-e2d5-426c-8e1a-5b961ae61cfe_292.jpg
Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
|Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|47,35
|1,46
|10,31
|WTI crude (USD/barrel)
|45,93
|1,05
|8,65
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1344,1
|-0,6
|-89
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|18094,83
|-166,62
|669,8
|S&P 500
|2146,1
|-18,59
|102,16
|Nasdaq
|5257,49
|-48,26
|250,08
|Nikkei
|16544,56
|-209,46
|-2489,15
|Dax
|10393,71
|-233,26
|-349,3
|FTSE 100
|6818,04
|-91,39
|575,72
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4407,85
|-80,84
|-229,21
|Shanghai Composite
|2980,43
|-53,47
|-558,75
|Bist 100
|76725,73
|-3030,71
|4998,74
|RTS
|986,83
|-7,11
|229,79
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1254
|0,0028
|0,0398
|USD/GBP
|1,2975
|0,0009
|-0,1771
|JPY/USD
|100,33
|-0,69
|-20,22
|RUB/USD
|63,9663
|-0,1133
|-8,5546
|TRY/USD
|2,9811
|0,0122
|0,0597
|CNY/USD
|6,6689
|-0,0005
|0,1752
