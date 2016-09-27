Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (27.09.2016)

Brent oil - 47,35 USD/barrel

27 September, 2016 09:55

Brent oil (USD/barrel) 47,35 1,46 10,31 WTI crude (USD/barrel) 45,93 1,05 8,65 Gold (USD/ounce) 1344,1 -0,6 -89 Indices Dow-Jones 18094,83 -166,62 669,8 S&P 500 2146,1 -18,59 102,16 Nasdaq 5257,49 -48,26 250,08 Nikkei 16544,56 -209,46 -2489,15 Dax 10393,71 -233,26 -349,3 FTSE 100 6818,04 -91,39 575,72 CAC 40 INDEX 4407,85 -80,84 -229,21 Shanghai Composite 2980,43 -53,47 -558,75 Bist 100 76725,73 -3030,71 4998,74 RTS 986,83 -7,11 229,79 Currency USD/EUR 1,1254 0,0028 0,0398 USD/GBP 1,2975 0,0009 -0,1771 JPY/USD 100,33 -0,69 -20,22 RUB/USD 63,9663 -0,1133 -8,5546 TRY/USD 2,9811 0,0122 0,0597 CNY/USD 6,6689 -0,0005 0,1752