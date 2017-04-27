 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (27.04.2017)

    Brent crude now makes 51,62 USD/barrel

    Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceCompared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year
    Commodity   
    Brent (USD/barrel)51,82-0,28-5
    WTI (USD/barrel)49,620,06-4,1
    Gold USD/ounce)1 264,2-3114,2
    Indices    
    Dow-Jones20 975,09-21,031 212,49
    S&P 5002 387,45-1,16148,62
    Nasdaq6 025,23-0,26642,12
    Nikkei19 289,4386,52175,06
    Dax12 472,85,76991,74
    FTSE 1007 288,8213,18145,99
    CAC 40 INDEX5 287,8810425,57
    Shanghai Composite3 140,856,28337,21
    Bist 10094 522,34-112,5716 383,68
    RTS1 119,11-1,78-33,22
    Currency   
    USD/EUR1,0904-0,00220,0388
    USD/GBP1,28480,00060,051
    JPY/USD111,06-0,03-8,23
    RUB/USD57,12840,9905-4,1446
    TRY/USD3,5783-0,00120,0506
    CNY/USD6,89260,0061-0,0524
