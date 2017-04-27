Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (27.04.2017)

https://report.az/storage/news/74da66cd5894e775882d609b97b0ba40/8ffcd10c-434a-4e4b-bc26-baa348a59646_292.jpg
Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
|Commodity
|Brent (USD/barrel)
|51,82
|-0,28
|-5
|WTI (USD/barrel)
|49,62
|0,06
|-4,1
|Gold USD/ounce)
|1 264,2
|-3
|114,2
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|20 975,09
|-21,03
|1 212,49
|S&P 500
|2 387,45
|-1,16
|148,62
|Nasdaq
|6 025,23
|-0,26
|642,12
|Nikkei
|19 289,43
|86,52
|175,06
|Dax
|12 472,8
|5,76
|991,74
|FTSE 100
|7 288,82
|13,18
|145,99
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5 287,88
|10
|425,57
|Shanghai Composite
|3 140,85
|6,283
|37,21
|Bist 100
|94 522,34
|-112,57
|16 383,68
|RTS
|1 119,11
|-1,78
|-33,22
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0904
|-0,0022
|0,0388
|USD/GBP
|1,2848
|0,0006
|0,051
|JPY/USD
|111,06
|-0,03
|-8,23
|RUB/USD
|57,1284
|0,9905
|-4,1446
|TRY/USD
|3,5783
|-0,0012
|0,0506
|CNY/USD
|6,8926
|0,0061
|-0,0524
