Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (27.04.2017)

Brent crude now makes 51,62 USD/barrel

27 April, 2017 09:37

https://report.az/storage/news/74da66cd5894e775882d609b97b0ba40/8ffcd10c-434a-4e4b-bc26-baa348a59646_292.jpg Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year Commodity Brent (USD/barrel) 51,82 -0,28 -5 WTI (USD/barrel) 49,62 0,06 -4,1 Gold USD/ounce) 1 264,2 -3 114,2 Indices Dow-Jones 20 975,09 -21,03 1 212,49 S&P 500 2 387,45 -1,16 148,62 Nasdaq 6 025,23 -0,26 642,12 Nikkei 19 289,43 86,52 175,06 Dax 12 472,8 5,76 991,74 FTSE 100 7 288,82 13,18 145,99 CAC 40 INDEX 5 287,88 10 425,57 Shanghai Composite 3 140,85 6,283 37,21 Bist 100 94 522,34 -112,57 16 383,68 RTS 1 119,11 -1,78 -33,22 Currency USD/EUR 1,0904 -0,0022 0,0388 USD/GBP 1,2848 0,0006 0,051 JPY/USD 111,06 -0,03 -8,23 RUB/USD 57,1284 0,9905 -4,1446 TRY/USD 3,5783 -0,0012 0,0506 CNY/USD 6,8926 0,0061 -0,0524