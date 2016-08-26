 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (26.08.2016)

    Brent oil - 49,67 USD/barrel

    Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceCompared to
    previous day's price    		Compared to
    beginning of year

    Commodity

    		   
    Oil Brent (dollar/barrel)49,670,6212,63
    Oil WTI (dollar/barrel)47,330,5610,05
    Gold (dollar/ounce)1 324,6-5,1-108,5

    Indices

    		   
    Dow-Jones18 448,41-33,071 023,38
    S&P 5002 172,47-2,97128,53
    Nasdaq5 212,2-5,5204,79
    Nikkei16 555,95-41,35-2 477,76
    Dax10 529,59-93,38-213,42
    FTSE 1006 816,9-18,88574,58
    CAC 40 INDEX4 406,61-28,86-230,45
    Shanghai Composite3 068,33-17,55-470,85
    Bist 10076 789,89673,585 062,9
    RTS966,298,25209,25

    Currency

    		   
    USD/EUR1,12850,00210,0429
    USD/GBP1,3192-0,004-0,1554
    JPY/USD100,530,08-20,02
    RUB/USD65,0427-0,2163-7,4782
    TRY/USD2,9348-0,01690,0134
    CNY/USD6,65950,00050,1658
