Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (26.08.2016)

|Last price
|Compared to
previous day's price
|Compared to
beginning of year
Commodity
|Oil Brent (dollar/barrel)
|49,67
|0,62
|12,63
|Oil WTI (dollar/barrel)
|47,33
|0,56
|10,05
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1 324,6
|-5,1
|-108,5
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|18 448,41
|-33,07
|1 023,38
|S&P 500
|2 172,47
|-2,97
|128,53
|Nasdaq
|5 212,2
|-5,5
|204,79
|Nikkei
|16 555,95
|-41,35
|-2 477,76
|Dax
|10 529,59
|-93,38
|-213,42
|FTSE 100
|6 816,9
|-18,88
|574,58
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 406,61
|-28,86
|-230,45
|Shanghai Composite
|3 068,33
|-17,55
|-470,85
|Bist 100
|76 789,89
|673,58
|5 062,9
|RTS
|966,29
|8,25
|209,25
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1285
|0,0021
|0,0429
|USD/GBP
|1,3192
|-0,004
|-0,1554
|JPY/USD
|100,53
|0,08
|-20,02
|RUB/USD
|65,0427
|-0,2163
|-7,4782
|TRY/USD
|2,9348
|-0,0169
|0,0134
|CNY/USD
|6,6595
|0,0005
|0,1658
