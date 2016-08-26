Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (26.08.2016)

Brent oil - 49,67 USD/barrel

26 August, 2016 09:54

https://report.az/storage/news/7a52d33436506944380986be1248cbc1/7617b823-9167-4cca-a112-c499eca9d3a0_292.jpg Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to

previous day's price Compared to

beginning of year Commodity Oil Brent (dollar/barrel) 49,67 0,62 12,63 Oil WTI (dollar/barrel) 47,33 0,56 10,05 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1 324,6 -5,1 -108,5 Indices Dow-Jones 18 448,41 -33,07 1 023,38 S&P 500 2 172,47 -2,97 128,53 Nasdaq 5 212,2 -5,5 204,79 Nikkei 16 555,95 -41,35 -2 477,76 Dax 10 529,59 -93,38 -213,42 FTSE 100 6 816,9 -18,88 574,58 CAC 40 INDEX 4 406,61 -28,86 -230,45 Shanghai Composite 3 068,33 -17,55 -470,85 Bist 100 76 789,89 673,58 5 062,9 RTS 966,29 8,25 209,25 Currency USD/EUR 1,1285 0,0021 0,0429 USD/GBP 1,3192 -0,004 -0,1554 JPY/USD 100,53 0,08 -20,02 RUB/USD 65,0427 -0,2163 -7,4782 TRY/USD 2,9348 -0,0169 0,0134 CNY/USD 6,6595 0,0005 0,1658