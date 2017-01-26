Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (26.01.2017)

Brent oil now makes 55,27 USD/barrel

26 January, 2017 09:24

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year

Commodity

Brent oil (USD/barrel) 55,27 -0,06 -1,55 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 52,75 -0,32 -0,97 Gold (USD/ounce) 1200,5 -13,1 50,5 Indices Dow-Jones 20068,51 155,8 305,91 S&P 500 2298,37 18,3 59,54 Nasdaq 5656,34 55,38 273,23 Nikkei 19057,5 269,51 -56,87 Dax 11806,05 211,11 324,99 FTSE 100 7164,43 14,09 21,6 CAC 40 INDEX 4877,67 47,64 15,36 Shanghai Composite 3149,55 7 45,91 Bist 100 83128,26 -1079,63 4989,6 RTS 1159,79 4,41 7,46 Currency USD/EUR 1,0748 0,0017 -0,9768 USD/GBP 1,2634 0,0133 0,0296 JPY/USD 113,28 -0,5 -6,01 RUB/USD 59,5382 0,2396 -1,7348 TRY/USD 3,8303 0,0468 0,3026 CNY/USD 6,8836 0,0246 -0,0614