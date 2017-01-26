 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (26.01.2017)

    Brent oil now makes 55,27 USD/barrel

    Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceCompared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year
    Commodity
    		   
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)55,27-0,06-1,55
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)52,75-0,32-0,97
    Gold (USD/ounce)1200,5-13,150,5

    Indices

    		   
    Dow-Jones20068,51155,8305,91
    S&P 5002298,3718,359,54
    Nasdaq5656,3455,38273,23
    Nikkei19057,5269,51-56,87
    Dax11806,05211,11324,99
    FTSE 1007164,4314,0921,6
    CAC 40 INDEX4877,6747,6415,36
    Shanghai Composite3149,55745,91
    Bist 10083128,26-1079,634989,6
    RTS1159,794,417,46

    Currency

    		   
    USD/EUR1,07480,0017-0,9768
    USD/GBP1,26340,01330,0296
    JPY/USD113,28-0,5-6,01
    RUB/USD59,53820,2396-1,7348
    TRY/USD3,83030,04680,3026
    CNY/USD6,88360,0246-0,0614
