Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (26.01.2017)

|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
|Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|55,27
|-0,06
|-1,55
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|52,75
|-0,32
|-0,97
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1200,5
|-13,1
|50,5
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|20068,51
|155,8
|305,91
|S&P 500
|2298,37
|18,3
|59,54
|Nasdaq
|5656,34
|55,38
|273,23
|Nikkei
|19057,5
|269,51
|-56,87
|Dax
|11806,05
|211,11
|324,99
|FTSE 100
|7164,43
|14,09
|21,6
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4877,67
|47,64
|15,36
|Shanghai Composite
|3149,55
|7
|45,91
|Bist 100
|83128,26
|-1079,63
|4989,6
|RTS
|1159,79
|4,41
|7,46
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0748
|0,0017
|-0,9768
|USD/GBP
|1,2634
|0,0133
|0,0296
|JPY/USD
|113,28
|-0,5
|-6,01
|RUB/USD
|59,5382
|0,2396
|-1,7348
|TRY/USD
|3,8303
|0,0468
|0,3026
|CNY/USD
|6,8836
|0,0246
|-0,0614
