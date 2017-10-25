Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (25.10.2017)

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
|
Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|58,33
|0,96
|1,51
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|52,47
|0,57
|-1,25
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1 278,3
|-2,6
|128,3
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|23 441,76
|167,8
|3 679,16
|S&P 500
|2 569,13
|4,15
|330,3
|Nasdaq
|6 598,43
|11,6
|1 215,32
|Nikkei
|21 805,17
|108,52
|2 690,8
|Dax
|13 013,19
|10,05
|1 532,13
|FTSE 100
|7 526,54
|2,09
|383,71
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5 394,8
|7,99
|532,49
|Shanghai Composite
|3 388,25
|7,55
|284,61
|BIST 100
|107 206,31
|-96,94
|29 067,65
|RTS
|1 127,03
|-4,05
|-25,3
|
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1761
|0,0012
|0,1245
|USD/GBP
|1,3134
|-0,0064
|0,0796
|JPY/USD
|113,9
|0,47
|-5,39
|RUB/USD
|57,6476
|0,1068
|-3,6254
|TRY/USD
|3,7417
|0,025
|0,214
|CNY/USD
|6,6358
|-0,0042
|-0,3092
