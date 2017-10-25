 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (25.10.2017)

    Brent crude oil makes $ 58,33/barrel

    Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ 

      Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year

    Commodity

    		      
    Brent (dollar/barrel) 58,33 0,96 1,51
    WTI (dollar/barrel) 52,47 0,57 -1,25
    Gold (dollar/ounce) 1 278,3 -2,6 128,3
    Indices      
    Dow-Jones 23 441,76 167,8 3 679,16
    S&P 500 2 569,13 4,15 330,3
    Nasdaq 6 598,43 11,6 1 215,32
    Nikkei 21 805,17 108,52 2 690,8
    Dax 13 013,19 10,05 1 532,13
    FTSE 100 7 526,54 2,09 383,71
    CAC 40 INDEX 5 394,8 7,99 532,49
    Shanghai Composite 3 388,25 7,55 284,61
    BIST 100 107 206,31 -96,94 29 067,65
    RTS 1 127,03 -4,05 -25,3
    Currency
    		      
    USD/EUR 1,1761 0,0012 0,1245
    USD/GBP 1,3134 -0,0064 0,0796
    JPY/USD 113,9 0,47 -5,39
    RUB/USD 57,6476 0,1068 -3,6254
    TRY/USD 3,7417 0,025 0,214
    CNY/USD 6,6358 -0,0042 -0,3092
