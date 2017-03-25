Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (25.03.2017)

https://report.az/storage/news/238fb05b36205af70b295d5b58c1e498/449ecc69-a2ad-40d4-9879-1b0717c1957c_292.jpg
Baku. 25 March. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|50,8
|0,09
|-6,02
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|47,97
|0,08
|-5,75
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1246,4
|-0,5
|96,4
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|20596,72
|-47,28
|834,12
|S&P 500
|2343,98
|-1,52
|105,15
|Nasdaq
|5828,74
|11,05
|445,63
|Nikkei
|19262,53
|-0,36
|148,16
|Dax
|12064,27
|24,59
|583,21
|FTSE 100
|7336,82
|64,82
|193,99
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5020,9
|-11,86
|158,59
|Shanghai Composite
|3269,45
|18,586
|165,81
|Bist 100
|90382,71
|618,6
|12244,05
|RTS
|1124,66
|2,02
|-27,67
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0798
|0,0034
|0,0282
|USD/GBP
|1,2473
|-0,001
|0,0135
|JPY/USD
|111,34
|0,02
|-7,95
|RUB/USD
|56,9344
|-0,4541
|-4,3386
|TRY/USD
|3,6119
|-0,0261
|0,0842
|CNY/USD
|6,8837
|-0,0108
|-0,0613
Tural İbadlıNews Author