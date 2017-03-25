 Top
    Close photo mode

    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (25.03.2017)

    Brent crude now makes 50,8 USD/barrel

    Baku. 25 March. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceCompared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year

    Commodity

    		   
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)50,80,09-6,02
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)47,970,08-5,75
    Gold (USD/ounce)1246,4-0,596,4

    Indices

    		   
    Dow-Jones20596,72-47,28834,12
    S&P 5002343,98-1,52105,15
    Nasdaq5828,7411,05445,63
    Nikkei19262,53-0,36148,16
    Dax12064,2724,59583,21
    FTSE 1007336,8264,82193,99
    CAC 40 INDEX5020,9-11,86158,59
    Shanghai Composite3269,4518,586165,81
    Bist 10090382,71618,612244,05
    RTS1124,662,02-27,67

    Currency

    		   
    USD/EUR1,07980,00340,0282
    USD/GBP1,2473-0,0010,0135
    JPY/USD111,340,02-7,95
    RUB/USD56,9344-0,4541-4,3386
    TRY/USD3,6119-0,02610,0842
    CNY/USD6,8837-0,0108-0,0613
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi