    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (24.01.2017)

    Brent oil now makes 55,23 USD/barrel

    Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceCompared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year

    Commodity

    		   
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)55,23-0,26-1,59
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)52,750,33-0,97
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 215,65,465,6

    Indices

    		   
    Dow-Jones19 799,85-27,437,25
    S&P 5002 265,2-6,1126,37
    Nasdaq5 552,95-2,38169,84
    Nikkei18 834,64-303,27-279,73
    Dax11 545,75-84,3864,69
    FTSE 1007 151,18196,978,35
    CAC 404 821,4157,34-40,9
    Shanghai Composite3 136,77513,63533,135
    Bist 10083 047,8-19,354 909,14
    RTS1 137,67-1,32-14,66

    Currency

    		   
    USD/EUR1,07650,0062-0,9751
    USD/GBP1,25350,0160,0197
    JPY/USD112,71-1,91-6,58
    RUB/USD59,552-0,0548-1,721
    TRY/USD3,7568-0,01140,2291
    CNY/USD6,8537-0,0228-0,0913
