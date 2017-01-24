Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (24.01.2017)

https://report.az/storage/news/fd978c50598cc68696dc62b24813a730/25b8b3d2-013e-4480-877c-9f4b637d20ad_292.jpg
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|55,23
|-0,26
|-1,59
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|52,75
|0,33
|-0,97
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 215,6
|5,4
|65,6
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|19 799,85
|-27,4
|37,25
|S&P 500
|2 265,2
|-6,11
|26,37
|Nasdaq
|5 552,95
|-2,38
|169,84
|Nikkei
|18 834,64
|-303,27
|-279,73
|Dax
|11 545,75
|-84,38
|64,69
|FTSE 100
|7 151,18
|196,97
|8,35
|CAC 40
|4 821,41
|57,34
|-40,9
|Shanghai Composite
|3 136,775
|13,635
|33,135
|Bist 100
|83 047,8
|-19,35
|4 909,14
|RTS
|1 137,67
|-1,32
|-14,66
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0765
|0,0062
|-0,9751
|USD/GBP
|1,2535
|0,016
|0,0197
|JPY/USD
|112,71
|-1,91
|-6,58
|RUB/USD
|59,552
|-0,0548
|-1,721
|TRY/USD
|3,7568
|-0,0114
|0,2291
|CNY/USD
|6,8537
|-0,0228
|-0,0913
