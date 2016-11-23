Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (23.11.2016)

23 November, 2016 09:53

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 49,00 -0,12 11,96 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 47,98 -0,05 10,7 Gold (USD/ounce) 1213,5 2,30 -219,6 Indices Dow-Jones 19023,87 67,18 1598,84 S&P 500 2202,94 4,76 159 Nasdaq 5386,35 17,49 378,94 Nikkei 18162,94 56,92 -870,77 Dax 10713,85 28,72 -29,16 FTSE 100 6819,72 41,76 577,4 CAC 40 INDEX 4548,35 18,77 -88,71 Shanghai Composite 3251,04 2,68 -288,14 Bist 100 75811,99 268,42 4085 RTS 1016,84 1,96 259,8 Currency USD/EUR 1,063 0,0000 -0,0226 USD/GBP 1,2407 -0,0017 -0,2339 JPY/USD 111 -0,16 -9,55 RUB/USD 63,7645 -0,1499 -8,7564 TRY/USD 3,376 -0,0092 0,4546 CNY/USD 6,8928 0,0000 0,3991