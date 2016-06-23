Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (23.06.2016)

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|In comparison with previous day price
|In comparison with
beginning of year
Commodity
|Oil Brent (USD/barrel)
|49,88
|-0,74
|12,84
|Oil WTI (USD/barrel)
|49,13
|0,28
|11,85
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1270
|-2,5
|-163,1
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|17 780,83
|-48,9
|355,8
|S&P 500
|2 085,45
|-3,45
|41,51
|Nasdaq
|4 833,32
|-10,44
|-174,09
|Nikkei
|16 065,72
|-103,39
|-2 967,99
|Dax
|10 071,06
|55,52
|-671,95
|FTSE 100
|6 261,19
|34,64
|18,87
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 380,03
|12,79
|-257,03
|Shanghai Composite
|2 905,55
|26,99
|-633,63
|Bist 100
|77 531,37
|0
|5 804,38
|RTS
|927,29
|-9,93
|170,25
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1296
|0,0054
|0,044
|USD/GBP
|1,4707
|0,0055
|-0,0039
|JPY/USD
|104,41
|-0,34
|-16,14
|RUB/USD
|64,8278
|0,8784
|-7,6931
|TRY/USD
|2,8932
|-0,0167
|-0,0282
|CNY/USD
|6,5784
|-0,0126
|0,0847
Tural İbadlıNews Author
