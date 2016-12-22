 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (22.12.2016)

    Brent oil now makes 54,46 USD/barrel

    Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceCompared to previous
    day price    		Compared to beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent oil (USD/barrel)54,46-0,8917,42
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)52,49-0,8115,21
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 133,2-0,4-299,9

    Indices

    Dow-Jones19 941,96-32,662 516,93
    S&P 5002 265,18-5,58221,24
    Nasdaq5 471,43-12,51464,02
    Nikkei19 377,48-40,66343,77
    Dax11 468,643,9725,63
    FTSE 1007 041,42-2,54799,1
    CAC 40 INDEX4 833,82-16,07196,76
    Shanghai Composite3 137,4334,554-401,75
    Bist 10077 619,47-188,425 892,48
    RTS1 140,88-1,66383,84

    Currency

    USD/EUR1,04240,0036-0,0432
    USD/GBP1,2353-0,0015-0,2393
    JPY/USD117,55-0,31-3
    RUB/USD61,2164-0,2281-11,3045
    TRY/USD3,5089-0,01650,5875
    CNY/USD6,944-0,00870,4503
