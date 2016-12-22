Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (22.12.2016)

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous
day price
|Compared to beginning of the year
Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|54,46
|-0,89
|17,42
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|52,49
|-0,81
|15,21
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 133,2
|-0,4
|-299,9
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|19 941,96
|-32,66
|2 516,93
|S&P 500
|2 265,18
|-5,58
|221,24
|Nasdaq
|5 471,43
|-12,51
|464,02
|Nikkei
|19 377,48
|-40,66
|343,77
|Dax
|11 468,64
|3,9
|725,63
|FTSE 100
|7 041,42
|-2,54
|799,1
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 833,82
|-16,07
|196,76
|Shanghai Composite
|3 137,43
|34,554
|-401,75
|Bist 100
|77 619,47
|-188,42
|5 892,48
|RTS
|1 140,88
|-1,66
|383,84
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0424
|0,0036
|-0,0432
|USD/GBP
|1,2353
|-0,0015
|-0,2393
|JPY/USD
|117,55
|-0,31
|-3
|RUB/USD
|61,2164
|-0,2281
|-11,3045
|TRY/USD
|3,5089
|-0,0165
|0,5875
|CNY/USD
|6,944
|-0,0087
|0,4503
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
Share in Facebook