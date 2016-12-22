Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (22.12.2016)

22 December, 2016 09:58

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous

day price Compared to beginning of the year

Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 54,46 -0,89 17,42 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 52,49 -0,81 15,21 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 133,2 -0,4 -299,9 Indices Dow-Jones 19 941,96 -32,66 2 516,93 S&P 500 2 265,18 -5,58 221,24 Nasdaq 5 471,43 -12,51 464,02 Nikkei 19 377,48 -40,66 343,77 Dax 11 468,64 3,9 725,63 FTSE 100 7 041,42 -2,54 799,1 CAC 40 INDEX 4 833,82 -16,07 196,76 Shanghai Composite 3 137,43 34,554 -401,75 Bist 100 77 619,47 -188,42 5 892,48 RTS 1 140,88 -1,66 383,84 Currency USD/EUR 1,0424 0,0036 -0,0432 USD/GBP 1,2353 -0,0015 -0,2393 JPY/USD 117,55 -0,31 -3 RUB/USD 61,2164 -0,2281 -11,3045 TRY/USD 3,5089 -0,0165 0,5875 CNY/USD 6,944 -0,0087 0,4503