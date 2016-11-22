 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (22.11.2016)

    Brent oil now makes 48,9 USD/barrel

    Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceCompared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year

    Commodity

    		   
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)48,92,0411,86
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)47,491,810,21
    Gold (USD/ounce)1209,81,91-223,3

    Indices 

    		   
    Dow-Jones18956,6988,761531,66
    S&P 5002198,1816,28154,24
    Nasdaq5368,8647,35361,45
    Nikkei18106,02138,61-927,69
    Dax10685,1320,57-57,88
    FTSE 1006777,962,19535,64
    CAC 40 INDEX4529,5825,23-107,48
    Shanghai Composite3218,1525,29-321,03
    Bist 10075543,57-95,393816,58
    RTS1014,8824,11257,84

    Currency

    		   
    USD/EUR1,0630,0041-0,0226
    USD/GBP1,24940,0152-0,2252
    JPY/USD110,82-0,09-9,73
    RUB/USD63,9762-0,9884-8,5447
    TRY/USD3,3613-0,00620,4399
    CNY/USD6,89280,00450,3991
