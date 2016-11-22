Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (22.11.2016)

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|48,9
|2,04
|11,86
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|47,49
|1,8
|10,21
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1209,8
|1,91
|-223,3
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|18956,69
|88,76
|1531,66
|S&P 500
|2198,18
|16,28
|154,24
|Nasdaq
|5368,86
|47,35
|361,45
|Nikkei
|18106,02
|138,61
|-927,69
|Dax
|10685,13
|20,57
|-57,88
|FTSE 100
|6777,96
|2,19
|535,64
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4529,58
|25,23
|-107,48
|Shanghai Composite
|3218,15
|25,29
|-321,03
|Bist 100
|75543,57
|-95,39
|3816,58
|RTS
|1014,88
|24,11
|257,84
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,063
|0,0041
|-0,0226
|USD/GBP
|1,2494
|0,0152
|-0,2252
|JPY/USD
|110,82
|-0,09
|-9,73
|RUB/USD
|63,9762
|-0,9884
|-8,5447
|TRY/USD
|3,3613
|-0,0062
|0,4399
|CNY/USD
|6,8928
|0,0045
|0,3991
