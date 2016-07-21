 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (21.07.2016)

     Last priceIn comparison with previous day priceIn comparison with beginning of year

    Commodity

    Brent oil (USD/barrel)47,170,5110,13
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)44,940,297,66
    Gold (USD/ounce)1319,3-13-113,8
    Indices
    Dow-Jones18595,0336,021170
    S&P 5002173,029,24129,08
    Nasdaq5089,9353,5682,52
    Nikkei16771,25124,9-2262,46
    Dax10142,01160,77-601
    FTSE 1006728,9931,62486,67
    CAC 40 INDEX4379,7649,63-257,3
    Shanghai Composite3027,899-8,699-511,281
    Bist 10074902,84-1274,983175,85
    RTS946,73-6,07189,69
    Currency
    USD/EUR1,1015-0,00060,0159
    USD/GBP1,32080,0097-0,1538
    JPY/USD106,890,77-13,66
    RUB/USD63,830,3221-8,6909
    TRY/USD3,08980,04750,1684
    CNY/USD6,6778-0,01850,1841
