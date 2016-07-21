Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (21.07.2016)

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|In comparison with previous day price
|In comparison with beginning of year
Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|47,17
|0,51
|10,13
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|44,94
|0,29
|7,66
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1319,3
|-13
|-113,8
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|18595,03
|36,02
|1170
|S&P 500
|2173,02
|9,24
|129,08
|Nasdaq
|5089,93
|53,56
|82,52
|Nikkei
|16771,25
|124,9
|-2262,46
|Dax
|10142,01
|160,77
|-601
|FTSE 100
|6728,99
|31,62
|486,67
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4379,76
|49,63
|-257,3
|Shanghai Composite
|3027,899
|-8,699
|-511,281
|Bist 100
|74902,84
|-1274,98
|3175,85
|RTS
|946,73
|-6,07
|189,69
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1015
|-0,0006
|0,0159
|USD/GBP
|1,3208
|0,0097
|-0,1538
|JPY/USD
|106,89
|0,77
|-13,66
|RUB/USD
|63,83
|0,3221
|-8,6909
|TRY/USD
|3,0898
|0,0475
|0,1684
|CNY/USD
|6,6778
|-0,0185
|0,1841
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author