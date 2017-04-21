 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (21.04.2017)

    Brent oil now makes $ 52,99 a barrel

     Last priceCompared to previous day's last priceCompared to beginning of year
    Commodity   
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)52,990,06-3,83
    WTI oil (dollar/barrel)50,27-0,17-3,45
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 283,80,4133,8
    Indices   
    Dow-Jones20 578,71174,22816,11
    S&P 5002 355,8417,67117,01
    Nasdaq5 916,7853,74533,67
    Nikkei18 430,49-1,71-683,88
    Dax12 027,3210,87546,26
    FTSE 1007 118,544,18-24,29
    CAC 40 INDEX5 077,9174,18215,6
    Shanghai Composite3 172,11,4168,46
    Bist 10092 039,381 235,2513 900,72
    RTS1 083,3514,8-68,98
    Currency   
    USD/EUR1,07170,00060,0201
    USD/GBP1,28130,00360,0475
    JPY/USD109,320,46-9,97
    RUB/USD56,1498-0,4038-5,1232
    TRY/USD3,6412-0,03380,1135
    CNY/USD6,8822-0,0058-0,0628
