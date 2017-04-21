Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (21.04.2017)

https://report.az/storage/news/84785e3893f8ba8762336791816d5bc2/afde4361-e827-4e26-9a03-a677ee6a990f_292.jpg
Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's last price
|Compared to beginning of year
|Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|52,99
|0,06
|-3,83
|WTI oil (dollar/barrel)
|50,27
|-0,17
|-3,45
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 283,8
|0,4
|133,8
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|20 578,71
|174,22
|816,11
|S&P 500
|2 355,84
|17,67
|117,01
|Nasdaq
|5 916,78
|53,74
|533,67
|Nikkei
|18 430,49
|-1,71
|-683,88
|Dax
|12 027,32
|10,87
|546,26
|FTSE 100
|7 118,54
|4,18
|-24,29
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5 077,91
|74,18
|215,6
|Shanghai Composite
|3 172,1
|1,41
|68,46
|Bist 100
|92 039,38
|1 235,25
|13 900,72
|RTS
|1 083,35
|14,8
|-68,98
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0717
|0,0006
|0,0201
|USD/GBP
|1,2813
|0,0036
|0,0475
|JPY/USD
|109,32
|0,46
|-9,97
|RUB/USD
|56,1498
|-0,4038
|-5,1232
|TRY/USD
|3,6412
|-0,0338
|0,1135
|CNY/USD
|6,8822
|-0,0058
|-0,0628
Tural İbadlıNews Author