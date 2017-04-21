Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (21.04.2017)

Brent oil now makes $ 52,99 a barrel

21 April, 2017 09:22

https://report.az/storage/news/84785e3893f8ba8762336791816d5bc2/afde4361-e827-4e26-9a03-a677ee6a990f_292.jpg Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous day's last price Compared to beginning of year Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 52,99 0,06 -3,83 WTI oil (dollar/barrel) 50,27 -0,17 -3,45 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 283,8 0,4 133,8 Indices Dow-Jones 20 578,71 174,22 816,11 S&P 500 2 355,84 17,67 117,01 Nasdaq 5 916,78 53,74 533,67 Nikkei 18 430,49 -1,71 -683,88 Dax 12 027,32 10,87 546,26 FTSE 100 7 118,54 4,18 -24,29 CAC 40 INDEX 5 077,91 74,18 215,6 Shanghai Composite 3 172,1 1,41 68,46 Bist 100 92 039,38 1 235,25 13 900,72 RTS 1 083,35 14,8 -68,98 Currency USD/EUR 1,0717 0,0006 0,0201 USD/GBP 1,2813 0,0036 0,0475 JPY/USD 109,32 0,46 -9,97 RUB/USD 56,1498 -0,4038 -5,1232 TRY/USD 3,6412 -0,0338 0,1135 CNY/USD 6,8822 -0,0058 -0,0628