    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (20.04.2017)

    Brent oil now makes 52,93 USD/barrel

    Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ 

     Last priceCompared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year

    Commodity

    		   
    Brent (USD/barrel)52,93-1,96-3,89
    WTI (USD/barrel)50,44-1,97-3,28
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 283,4-10,7133,4
    Indices   
    Dow-Jones20 404,49-118,79641,89
    S&P 5002 338,17-4,0299,34
    Nasdaq5 863,0413,57479,93
    Nikkei18 432,213,61-682,17
    Dax12 016,4516,01535,39
    FTSE 1007 114,36-33,14-28,47
    CAC 40 INDEX5 003,7313,48141,42
    Shanghai Composite3170,69-26,0267,05
    Bist 10090 804,13-569,6512 665,47
    RTS1 068,55-8,66-83,78

    Currency

    		   
    USD/EUR1,0711-0,00190,0195
    USD/GBP1,2777-0,00640,0439
    JPY/USD108,860,43-10,43
    RUB/USD56,55360,2942-4,7194
    TRY/USD3,6750,01410,1473
    CNY/USD6,8880,006-0,057
