    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (19.07.2016)

    Brent oil - 49,96 USD/barrel

    Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceIn comparison with previous day priceIn comparison with beginning of year
    Commodity
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)49,962,3512,92
    WTI crude (USD/barrel)45,24-0,717,96
    Gold(USD/ounce)1329,3-2,9-103,8

    Indices

    Dow-Jones18533,0516,51108,02
    S&P 5002166,895,15122,95
    Nasdaq5055,7926,248,38
    Nikkei16638,11140,26-2395,6
    Dax10063,13-3,77-679,88
    FTSE 1006695,4226,18453,1
    CAC 40 INDEX4357,74-14,77-279,32
    Shanghai Composite3043,564-10,736-495,616
    Bist 10076957,61-5867,755230,62
    RTS969,355,65212,31

    Currency

    USD/EUR1,10750,0040,0219
    USD/GBP1,32550,0063-0,1491
    JPY/USD106,161,28-14,39
    RUB/USD62,8468-0,8384-9,6741
    TRY/USD2,9773-0,03840,0559
    CNY/USD6,70450,0110,2108
