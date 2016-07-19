Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (19.07.2016)

Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|In comparison with previous day price
|In comparison with beginning of year
|Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|49,96
|2,35
|12,92
|WTI crude (USD/barrel)
|45,24
|-0,71
|7,96
|Gold(USD/ounce)
|1329,3
|-2,9
|-103,8
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|18533,05
|16,5
|1108,02
|S&P 500
|2166,89
|5,15
|122,95
|Nasdaq
|5055,79
|26,2
|48,38
|Nikkei
|16638,11
|140,26
|-2395,6
|Dax
|10063,13
|-3,77
|-679,88
|FTSE 100
|6695,42
|26,18
|453,1
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4357,74
|-14,77
|-279,32
|Shanghai Composite
|3043,564
|-10,736
|-495,616
|Bist 100
|76957,61
|-5867,75
|5230,62
|RTS
|969,35
|5,65
|212,31
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1075
|0,004
|0,0219
|USD/GBP
|1,3255
|0,0063
|-0,1491
|JPY/USD
|106,16
|1,28
|-14,39
|RUB/USD
|62,8468
|-0,8384
|-9,6741
|TRY/USD
|2,9773
|-0,0384
|0,0559
|CNY/USD
|6,7045
|0,011
|0,2108
Nərmin Rəhimova
