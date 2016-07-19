Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (19.07.2016)

19 July, 2016 10:34

Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ Last price In comparison with previous day price In comparison with beginning of year

Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 49,96 2,35 12,92 WTI crude (USD/barrel) 45,24 -0,71 7,96 Gold(USD/ounce) 1329,3 -2,9 -103,8 Indices Dow-Jones 18533,05 16,5 1108,02 S&P 500 2166,89 5,15 122,95 Nasdaq 5055,79 26,2 48,38 Nikkei 16638,11 140,26 -2395,6 Dax 10063,13 -3,77 -679,88 FTSE 100 6695,42 26,18 453,1 CAC 40 INDEX 4357,74 -14,77 -279,32 Shanghai Composite 3043,564 -10,736 -495,616 Bist 100 76957,61 -5867,75 5230,62 RTS 969,35 5,65 212,31 Currency USD/EUR 1,1075 0,004 0,0219 USD/GBP 1,3255 0,0063 -0,1491 JPY/USD 106,16 1,28 -14,39 RUB/USD 62,8468 -0,8384 -9,6741 TRY/USD 2,9773 -0,0384 0,0559 CNY/USD 6,7045 0,011 0,2108