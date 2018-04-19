Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (19.04.2018)

https://report.az/storage/news/0f25afbc5403ec29aa32868cca2a4811/5981b5a2-4200-403e-89a9-2e3c19233e7a_292.jpg
Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|73,48
|1,9
|6,61
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|68,47
|1,95
|8,05
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1 353,5
|4
|44,2
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|24 748,07
|- 38,56
|28,85
|S&P 500
|2708,64
|2,25
|35,03
|Nasdaq
|7 295,24
|14,14
|391,85
|Nikkei
|22 158,2
|310,61
|- 606,74
|Dax
|12 590,83
|5,26
|- 326,81
|FTSE 100
|7 317,34
|91,29
|- 370,43
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5 380,17
|26,63
|67,61
|Shanghai Composite
|3091,4
|24,6
|- 215,77
|BIST 100
|111 887,73
|3 195,15
|- 3 445,27
|RTS
|1 154,55
|33,07
|0,12
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,2374
|0,0004
|0,0369
|USD/GBP
|1,4203
|- 0,0085
|0,069
|JPY/USD
|107,23
|0,23
|- 5,46
|RUB/USD
|60,8688
|- 0,653
|3,1799
|TRY/USD
|4,0084
|- 0,0893
|0,2102
|CNY/USD
|6,2744
|- 0,0081
|- 0,2324
Tural İbadlıNews Author