    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (19.04.2018)

    Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceCompared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year

    Commodity

    		   
    Brent (dollar/barrel)73,481,96,61
    WTI (dollar/barrel)68,471,958,05
    Gold (dollar/ounce)1 353,5444,2

    Indices

    		   
    Dow-Jones24 748,07- 38,5628,85
    S&P 5002708,642,2535,03
    Nasdaq7 295,2414,14391,85
    Nikkei22 158,2310,61- 606,74
    Dax12 590,835,26- 326,81
    FTSE 1007 317,3491,29- 370,43
    CAC 40 INDEX5 380,1726,6367,61
    Shanghai Composite3091,424,6- 215,77
    BIST 100111 887,733 195,15- 3 445,27
    RTS1 154,5533,070,12

    Currency

    		   
    USD/EUR1,23740,00040,0369
    USD/GBP1,4203- 0,00850,069
    JPY/USD107,230,23- 5,46
    RUB/USD60,8688- 0,6533,1799
    TRY/USD4,0084- 0,08930,2102
    CNY/USD6,2744- 0,0081- 0,2324
