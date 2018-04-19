Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (19.04.2018)

19 April, 2018 09:39

https://report.az/storage/news/0f25afbc5403ec29aa32868cca2a4811/5981b5a2-4200-403e-89a9-2e3c19233e7a_292.jpg Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 73,48 1,9 6,61 WTI (dollar/barrel) 68,47 1,95 8,05 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1 353,5 4 44,2 Indices Dow-Jones 24 748,07 - 38,56 28,85 S&P 500 2708,64 2,25 35,03 Nasdaq 7 295,24 14,14 391,85 Nikkei 22 158,2 310,61 - 606,74 Dax 12 590,83 5,26 - 326,81 FTSE 100 7 317,34 91,29 - 370,43 CAC 40 INDEX 5 380,17 26,63 67,61 Shanghai Composite 3091,4 24,6 - 215,77 BIST 100 111 887,73 3 195,15 - 3 445,27 RTS 1 154,55 33,07 0,12 Currency USD/EUR 1,2374 0,0004 0,0369 USD/GBP 1,4203 - 0,0085 0,069 JPY/USD 107,23 0,23 - 5,46 RUB/USD 60,8688 - 0,653 3,1799 TRY/USD 4,0084 - 0,0893 0,2102 CNY/USD 6,2744 - 0,0081 - 0,2324