Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (18.05.2017)

Bakı. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
Commodity
|Brent (USD/barrel)
|52,21
|0,56
|-4,61
|WTI (USD/barrel)
|49,07
|0,41
|-4,65
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 258,7
|22,3
|108,7
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|20 606,93
|-372,82
|844,33
|S&P 500
|2 357,03
|-43,64
|118,2
|Nasdaq
|6 011,23
|-158,64
|628,12
|Nikkei
|19 499,37
|-309,1
|385
|Dax
|12 631,61
|-172,92
|1150,55
|FTSE 100
|7 503,47
|-18,56
|360,64
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5 317,89
|-88,21
|455,58
|Shanghai Composite
|3 104,442
|-8,522
|0,802
|Bist 100
|95 724,95
|-436,55
|17 586,29
|RTS
|1 104,3
|-8,65
|-48,03
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1159
|0,0076
|-0,9357
|USD/GBP
|1,297
|0,0053
|0,0632
|JPY/USD
|110,83
|-2,29
|-8,46
|RUB/USD
|57,1172
|0,5353
|-4,1558
|TRY/USD
|3,5694
|0,0306
|0,0417
|CNY/USD
|6,8784
|-0,0083
|-0,0666
