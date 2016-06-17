Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (17.06.2016)

https://report.az/storage/news/834710f58950de77a8b6e06722894e8c/78c576e4-6b82-4658-a87c-819bf7d83dd2_292.jpg
Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|In comparison with previous day price
|In comparison with
beginning of year
|Commodity
|Oil Brent (USD/barrel)
|47,19
|-1,78
|10,15
|Oil WTI (USD/barrel)
|46,21
|-1,8
|8,93
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 298,4
|10,1
|-134,7
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|17 733,1
|92,93
|308,07
|S&P 500
|2 077,99
|6,49
|34,05
|Nasdaq
|4 844,91
|9,98
|-162,5
|Nikkei
|15 434,14
|-485,44
|-3 599,57
|Dax
|9 550,47
|-56,24
|-1 192,54
|FTSE 100
|5 950,48
|-16,32
|-291,84
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 153,01
|-18,57
|-484,05
|Shanghai Composite
|2 872,82
|-14,39
|-666,36
|Bist 100
|74 671,68
|-1 565,67
|2 944,69
|RTS
|895
|-15,08
|137,96
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1225
|-0,0035
|0,0369
|USD/GBP
|1,4203
|-0,0001
|-0,0543
|JPY/USD
|104,26
|-1,75
|-16,29
|RUB/USD
|65,7252
|0,1952
|-6,7957
|TRY/USD
|2,9302
|0,0052
|0,0088
|CNY/USD
|6,5915
|0,0097
|0,0978
Tural İbadlıNews Author