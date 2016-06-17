Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (17.06.2016)

Brent oil - 47,19 USD/barrel

17 June, 2016 10:00

https://report.az/storage/news/834710f58950de77a8b6e06722894e8c/78c576e4-6b82-4658-a87c-819bf7d83dd2_292.jpg Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ Last price In comparison with previous day price In comparison with

beginning of year Commodity Oil Brent (USD/barrel) 47,19 -1,78 10,15 Oil WTI (USD/barrel) 46,21 -1,8 8,93 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 298,4 10,1 -134,7 Indices Dow-Jones 17 733,1 92,93 308,07 S&P 500 2 077,99 6,49 34,05 Nasdaq 4 844,91 9,98 -162,5 Nikkei 15 434,14 -485,44 -3 599,57 Dax 9 550,47 -56,24 -1 192,54 FTSE 100 5 950,48 -16,32 -291,84 CAC 40 INDEX 4 153,01 -18,57 -484,05 Shanghai Composite 2 872,82 -14,39 -666,36 Bist 100 74 671,68 -1 565,67 2 944,69 RTS 895 -15,08 137,96 Currency USD/EUR 1,1225 -0,0035 0,0369 USD/GBP 1,4203 -0,0001 -0,0543 JPY/USD 104,26 -1,75 -16,29 RUB/USD 65,7252 0,1952 -6,7957 TRY/USD 2,9302 0,0052 0,0088 CNY/USD 6,5915 0,0097 0,0978