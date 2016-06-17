 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (17.06.2016)

    Brent oil - 47,19 USD/barrel

    Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceIn comparison with previous day priceIn comparison with
    beginning of year
    Commodity   
    Oil Brent (USD/barrel)47,19-1,7810,15
    Oil WTI (USD/barrel)46,21-1,88,93
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 298,410,1-134,7

    Indices

    		   
    Dow-Jones17 733,192,93308,07
    S&P 5002 077,996,4934,05
    Nasdaq4 844,919,98-162,5
    Nikkei15 434,14-485,44-3 599,57
    Dax9 550,47-56,24-1 192,54
    FTSE 1005 950,48-16,32-291,84
    CAC 40 INDEX4 153,01-18,57-484,05
    Shanghai Composite2 872,82-14,39-666,36
    Bist 10074 671,68-1 565,672 944,69
    RTS895-15,08137,96

    Currency

    		   
    USD/EUR1,1225-0,00350,0369
    USD/GBP1,4203-0,0001-0,0543
    JPY/USD104,26-1,75-16,29
    RUB/USD65,72520,1952-6,7957
    TRY/USD2,93020,00520,0088
    CNY/USD6,59150,00970,0978
