Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (17.02.2017)

Brent oil now makes 55,65 USD/barrel

17 February, 2017 10:15

Commodity Brent (USD/barrel) 55,65 -0,1 -1,17 WTI (USD/barrel) 53,36 0,25 -0,36 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 241,6 8,5 91,6 Indices Dow-Jones 20 619,77 7,91 857,17 S&P 500 2 347,22 -2,03 108,39 Nasdaq 5 814,9 -4,54 431,79 Nikkei 19 230,77 -207,21 116,4 Dax 11 757,24 -36,69 276,18 FTSE 100 7 277,92 -24,49 135,09 CAC 40 INDEX 4 899,46 -25,4 37,15 Shanghai Composite 3 229,619 16,629 125,979 Bist 100 88 186,86 304,89 10 048,2 RTS 1 176,11 3,52 23,78 Currency USD/EUR 1,0674 0,0073 -0,9842 USD/GBP 1,2489 0,0028 0,0151 JPY/USD 113,24 -0,92 -6,05 RUB/USD 57,6154 0,4041 -3,6576 TRY/USD 3,6674 0,0075 0,1397 CNY/USD 6,853 -0,0181 -0,092