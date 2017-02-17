Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (17.02.2017)

https://report.az/storage/news/9b90ed55561813adb0f46bc4994a0e27/6a1b55aa-3b4a-4d36-b053-feaeea1c552c_292.jpg
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
Commodity
|Brent (USD/barrel)
|55,65
|-0,1
|-1,17
|WTI (USD/barrel)
|53,36
|0,25
|-0,36
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 241,6
|8,5
|91,6
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|20 619,77
|7,91
|857,17
|S&P 500
|2 347,22
|-2,03
|108,39
|Nasdaq
|5 814,9
|-4,54
|431,79
|Nikkei
|19 230,77
|-207,21
|116,4
|Dax
|11 757,24
|-36,69
|276,18
|FTSE 100
|7 277,92
|-24,49
|135,09
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 899,46
|-25,4
|37,15
|Shanghai Composite
|3 229,619
|16,629
|125,979
|Bist 100
|88 186,86
|304,89
|10 048,2
|RTS
|1 176,11
|3,52
|23,78
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0674
|0,0073
|-0,9842
|USD/GBP
|1,2489
|0,0028
|0,0151
|JPY/USD
|113,24
|-0,92
|-6,05
|RUB/USD
|57,6154
|0,4041
|-3,6576
|TRY/USD
|3,6674
|0,0075
|0,1397
|CNY/USD
|6,853
|-0,0181
|-0,092
