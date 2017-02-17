 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (17.02.2017)

    Brent oil now makes 55,65 USD/barrel

     Last priceCompared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)55,65-0,1-1,17
    WTI (USD/barrel)53,360,25-0,36
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 241,68,591,6

    Indices 

    		 
    Dow-Jones20 619,777,91857,17
    S&P 5002 347,22-2,03108,39
    Nasdaq5 814,9-4,54431,79
    Nikkei19 230,77-207,21116,4
    Dax11 757,24-36,69276,18
    FTSE 1007 277,92-24,49135,09
    CAC 40 INDEX4 899,46-25,437,15
    Shanghai Composite3 229,61916,629125,979
    Bist 10088 186,86304,8910 048,2
    RTS1 176,113,5223,78

    Currency

    		 
    USD/EUR1,06740,0073-0,9842
    USD/GBP1,24890,00280,0151
    JPY/USD113,24-0,92-6,05
    RUB/USD57,61540,4041-3,6576
    TRY/USD3,66740,00750,1397
    CNY/USD6,853-0,0181-0,092
