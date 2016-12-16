Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (16.12.2016)

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
|Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|54,02
|0,12
|16,98
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|50,9
|-0,14
|13,62
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1129,8
|-33,9
|-303,3
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|19852,24
|122,71
|2427,21
|S&P 500
|2262,03
|8,75
|218,09
|Nasdaq
|5456,85
|20,18
|449,44
|Nikkei
|19400,14
|146,53
|366,43
|Dax
|11366,4
|121,56
|623,39
|FTSE 100
|6999,01
|49,82
|756,69
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4819,23
|49,99
|182,17
|Shanghai Composite
|3117,677
|-22,853
|-421,503
|Bist 100
|77678,59
|797,74
|5951,6
|RTS
|1138,07
|-10,85
|381,03
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0414
|-0,0122
|-0,0442
|USD/GBP
|1,2418
|-0,0146
|-0,2328
|JPY/USD
|118,18
|1,14
|-2,37
|RUB/USD
|61,7935
|-0,3401
|-10,7274
|TRY/USD
|3,512
|-0,0207
|0,5906
|CNY/USD
|6,9467
|0,0418
|0,453
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
