Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (16.12.2016)

16 December, 2016 09:30

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ Last price

Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year

Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel)

54,02 0,12 16,98 WTI oil (USD/barrel)

50,9 -0,14 13,62 Gold (USD/ounce)

1129,8 -33,9 -303,3 Indices Dow-Jones 19852,24 122,71 2427,21 S&P 500 2262,03 8,75 218,09 Nasdaq 5456,85 20,18 449,44 Nikkei 19400,14 146,53 366,43 Dax 11366,4 121,56 623,39 FTSE 100 6999,01 49,82 756,69 CAC 40 INDEX 4819,23 49,99 182,17 Shanghai Composite 3117,677 -22,853 -421,503 Bist 100 77678,59 797,74 5951,6 RTS 1138,07 -10,85 381,03 Currency USD/EUR 1,0414 -0,0122 -0,0442 USD/GBP 1,2418 -0,0146 -0,2328 JPY/USD 118,18 1,14 -2,37 RUB/USD 61,7935 -0,3401 -10,7274 TRY/USD 3,512 -0,0207 0,5906 CNY/USD 6,9467 0,0418 0,453