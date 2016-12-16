 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (16.12.2016)

    Brent oil now makes 54,02 USD/barrel

    Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/

     Last price
    		Compared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year
    Commodity
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)
    		54,020,1216,98
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)
    		50,9-0,1413,62
    Gold (USD/ounce)
    		1129,8-33,9-303,3
    Indices
    Dow-Jones19852,24122,712427,21
    S&P 5002262,038,75218,09
    Nasdaq5456,8520,18449,44
    Nikkei19400,14146,53366,43
    Dax11366,4121,56623,39
    FTSE 1006999,0149,82756,69
    CAC 40 INDEX4819,2349,99182,17
    Shanghai Composite3117,677-22,853-421,503
    Bist 10077678,59797,745951,6
    RTS1138,07-10,85381,03
    Currency
    USD/EUR1,0414-0,0122-0,0442
    USD/GBP1,2418-0,0146-0,2328
    JPY/USD118,181,14-2,37
    RUB/USD61,7935-0,3401-10,7274
    TRY/USD3,512-0,02070,5906
    CNY/USD6,94670,04180,453
