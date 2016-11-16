Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (16.11.2016)

Brent oil now makes 46,95 USD/barrel

16 November, 2016 10:23

https://report.az/storage/news/ced774ffdc56e639a4cbf0d560a4ef92/dc942549-8919-4f35-9977-92a06810ae6f_292.jpg Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 46,95 2,52 9,91 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 45,81 2,49 8,53 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 224,5 2,8 -208,6 Indices Dow-Jones 18 923,06 54,37 1 498,03 S&P 500 2 180,39 16,19 136,45 Nasdaq 5 275,62 57,22 268,21 Nikkei 17 865,61 192,99 -1 168,1 Dax 10 735,14 41,45 -7,87 FTSE 100 6 792,74 39,56 550,42 CAC 40 INDEX 4 536,53 27,98 -100,53 Shanghai Composite 3 206,986 -3,384 -332,194 Bist 100 74 419,1 0 2 692,11 RTS 980,47 20,15 223,43 Currency USD/EUR 1,0722 -0,0015 -0,0134 USD/GBP 1,2457 -0,0033 -0,2289 JPY/USD 109,2 0,78 -11,35 RUB/USD 64,3599 -1,6401 -8,161 TRY/USD 3,2905 0,0004 0,3691 CNY/USD 6,859 -0,001 0,3653