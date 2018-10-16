 Top

Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (16.10.2018)

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/

Commodity Last price Compared to previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year
Brent (dollar/barrel) 81.27 0.84 14.4
WTI (dollar/barrel) 71.78 0.44 11.36
Gold (dollar/ounce) 1 230.3 8.3 - 79
Indices
Dow-Jones 25 250.55 - 89.44 620.77
S&P 500 2 750.79 - 16.34 77.18
Nasdaq 7 430.74 - 66.15 527.35
Nikkei 22 271.30 - 423.36 - 493.64
Dax 11 614.16 90.35 - 1 303.48
FTSE 100 7 029.22 33.31 - 658.55
CAC 40 INDEX 5 095.07 - 0.91 - 217.49
Shanghai Composite 2 568.10 - 38.81 - 739.07
Bist 100 98 631.27 1 973.85 - 16 701.73
RTS 1 146.72 5.37 - 7.71
Currency
USD/EUR 1.1579 0.0019 - 0.0445
USD/GBP 1.3152 - 0.0001 - 0.0361
JPY/USD 111.77 - 0.44 - 0.92
RUB/USD 65.7515 - 0.3131 8.0626
TRY/USD 5.7873 - 0.0859 1.1904
CNY/USD 6.9168 - 0.0052 0.41
