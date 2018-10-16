Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (16.10.2018)

16 October, 2018 09:19

https://report.az/storage/news/c1d752fa7f2fea3ee8b82273cecf21fd/1cde04a6-de1a-47c2-94da-746f81d3dbc8_292.jpg Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ Commodity Last price Compared to previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Brent (dollar/barrel) 81.27 0.84 14.4 WTI (dollar/barrel) 71.78 0.44 11.36 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1 230.3 8.3 - 79 Indices Dow-Jones 25 250.55 - 89.44 620.77 S&P 500 2 750.79 - 16.34 77.18 Nasdaq 7 430.74 - 66.15 527.35 Nikkei 22 271.30 - 423.36 - 493.64 Dax 11 614.16 90.35 - 1 303.48 FTSE 100 7 029.22 33.31 - 658.55 CAC 40 INDEX 5 095.07 - 0.91 - 217.49 Shanghai Composite 2 568.10 - 38.81 - 739.07 Bist 100 98 631.27 1 973.85 - 16 701.73 RTS 1 146.72 5.37 - 7.71 Currency USD/EUR 1.1579 0.0019 - 0.0445 USD/GBP 1.3152 - 0.0001 - 0.0361 JPY/USD 111.77 - 0.44 - 0.92 RUB/USD 65.7515 - 0.3131 8.0626 TRY/USD 5.7873 - 0.0859 1.1904 CNY/USD 6.9168 - 0.0052 0.41

