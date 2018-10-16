Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (16.10.2018)

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/
|Commodity
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|81.27
|0.84
|14.4
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|71.78
|0.44
|11.36
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1 230.3
|8.3
|- 79
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|25 250.55
|- 89.44
|620.77
|S&P 500
|2 750.79
|- 16.34
|77.18
|Nasdaq
|7 430.74
|- 66.15
|527.35
|Nikkei
|22 271.30
|- 423.36
|- 493.64
|Dax
|11 614.16
|90.35
|- 1 303.48
|FTSE 100
|7 029.22
|33.31
|- 658.55
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5 095.07
|- 0.91
|- 217.49
|Shanghai Composite
|2 568.10
|- 38.81
|- 739.07
|Bist 100
|98 631.27
|1 973.85
|- 16 701.73
|RTS
|1 146.72
|5.37
|- 7.71
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1579
|0.0019
|- 0.0445
|USD/GBP
|1.3152
|- 0.0001
|- 0.0361
|JPY/USD
|111.77
|- 0.44
|- 0.92
|RUB/USD
|65.7515
|- 0.3131
|8.0626
|TRY/USD
|5.7873
|- 0.0859
|1.1904
|CNY/USD
|6.9168
|- 0.0052
|0.41