Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (16.06.2017)

16 June, 2017 09:43

Bakı. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year Commodity Brent (USD/barrel)

46,92 -0,13 -9,9 WTI (USD/barrel) 44,46 -0,24 -9,26 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 254,6 -11,46 104,6 Indices Dow-Jones 21 359,9 -14,66 1 597,3 S&P 500 2 432,46 -5,46 193,63 Nasdaq 6 165,5 -29,39 782,39 Nikkei 19 974,51 142,01 860,14 Dax 12 691,81 -114,14 1 210,75 FTSE 100 7 419,36 -55,04 276,53 CAC 40 INDEX 5 216,88 -26,41 354,57 Shanghai Composite 3 132,486 -0,604 28,846 Bist 100 98 737,01 -899,26 20 598,35 RTS 991,96 -21,82 -160,37 Currency USD/EUR 1,1145 -0,007 -0,9371 USD/GBP 1,2758 0,0014 0,042 JPY/USD 110,93 1,25 -8,36 RUB/USD 57,8495 0,4188 -3,4235 TRY/USD 3,5131 0,0177 -0,0146 CNY/USD 6,8078 0,0141 -0,1372