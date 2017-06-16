 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (16.06.2017)

    Brent crude now makes 46,92 USD/barrel

     Last priceCompared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)
    		46,92-0,13-9,9
    WTI (USD/barrel)44,46-0,24-9,26
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 254,6-11,46104,6

    Indices

    Dow-Jones21 359,9-14,661 597,3
    S&P 5002 432,46-5,46193,63
    Nasdaq6 165,5-29,39782,39
    Nikkei19 974,51142,01860,14
    Dax12 691,81-114,141 210,75
    FTSE 1007 419,36-55,04276,53
    CAC 40 INDEX5 216,88-26,41354,57
    Shanghai Composite3 132,486-0,60428,846
    Bist 10098 737,01-899,2620 598,35
    RTS991,96-21,82-160,37

    Currency

    USD/EUR1,1145-0,007-0,9371
    USD/GBP1,27580,00140,042
    JPY/USD110,931,25-8,36
    RUB/USD57,84950,4188-3,4235
    TRY/USD3,51310,0177-0,0146
    CNY/USD6,80780,0141-0,1372
