Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (16.06.2017)

|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
Commodity
|Brent (USD/barrel)
|46,92
|-0,13
|-9,9
|WTI (USD/barrel)
|44,46
|-0,24
|-9,26
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 254,6
|-11,46
|104,6
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|21 359,9
|-14,66
|1 597,3
|S&P 500
|2 432,46
|-5,46
|193,63
|Nasdaq
|6 165,5
|-29,39
|782,39
|Nikkei
|19 974,51
|142,01
|860,14
|Dax
|12 691,81
|-114,14
|1 210,75
|FTSE 100
|7 419,36
|-55,04
|276,53
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5 216,88
|-26,41
|354,57
|Shanghai Composite
|3 132,486
|-0,604
|28,846
|Bist 100
|98 737,01
|-899,26
|20 598,35
|RTS
|991,96
|-21,82
|-160,37
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1145
|-0,007
|-0,9371
|USD/GBP
|1,2758
|0,0014
|0,042
|JPY/USD
|110,93
|1,25
|-8,36
|RUB/USD
|57,8495
|0,4188
|-3,4235
|TRY/USD
|3,5131
|0,0177
|-0,0146
|CNY/USD
|6,8078
|0,0141
|-0,1372
