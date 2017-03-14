Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (14.03.2017)

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
|Commodity
|Brent oil (USDr/barrel)
|51,35
|0,05
|-5,47
|WTI oil (USDr/barrel)
|48,4
|0
|-5,32
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 203,1
|-1,35
|53,1
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|20 881,48
|-21,5
|1 118,88
|S&P 500
|2 373,47
|0,87
|134,64
|Nasdaq
|5 875,79
|14,06
|492,68
|Nikkei
|19 619,95
|15,34
|505,58
|Dax
|11 990,03
|26,85
|508,97
|FTSE 100
|7 367,08
|24
|224,25
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 999,6
|6,28
|137,29
|Shanghai Composite
|3 237,024
|24,264
|133,384
|Bist 100
|89 429,73
|-181,67
|11 291,07
|RTS
|1 069,14
|13,21
|-83,19
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0653
|-0,0025
|-0,9863
|USD/GBP
|1,2219
|0,0049
|-0,0119
|JPY/USD
|114,88
|0,08
|-4,41
|RUB/USD
|58,8066
|-0,1899
|-2,4664
|TRY/USD
|3,7415
|0,0099
|0,2138
|CNY/USD
|6,9143
|0,0073
|-0,0307
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
