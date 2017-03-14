 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (14.03.2017)

    Brent crude now makes 51,35 USD/barrel

    Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceCompared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year
    Commodity  
    Brent oil (USDr/barrel)51,350,05-5,47
    WTI oil (USDr/barrel)48,40-5,32
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 203,1-1,3553,1
    Indices 
    Dow-Jones20 881,48-21,51 118,88
    S&P 5002 373,470,87134,64
    Nasdaq5 875,7914,06492,68
    Nikkei19 619,9515,34505,58
    Dax11 990,0326,85508,97
    FTSE 1007 367,0824224,25
    CAC 40 INDEX4 999,66,28137,29
    Shanghai Composite3 237,02424,264133,384
    Bist 10089 429,73-181,6711 291,07
    RTS1 069,1413,21-83,19
    Currency 
    USD/EUR1,0653-0,0025-0,9863
    USD/GBP1,22190,0049-0,0119
    JPY/USD114,880,08-4,41
    RUB/USD58,8066-0,1899-2,4664
    TRY/USD3,74150,00990,2138
    CNY/USD6,91430,0073-0,0307
