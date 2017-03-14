Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (14.03.2017)

14 March, 2017 09:24

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year Commodity Brent oil (USDr/barrel) 51,35 0,05 -5,47 WTI oil (USDr/barrel) 48,4 0 -5,32 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 203,1 -1,35 53,1 Indices Dow-Jones 20 881,48 -21,5 1 118,88 S&P 500 2 373,47 0,87 134,64 Nasdaq 5 875,79 14,06 492,68 Nikkei 19 619,95 15,34 505,58 Dax 11 990,03 26,85 508,97 FTSE 100 7 367,08 24 224,25 CAC 40 INDEX 4 999,6 6,28 137,29 Shanghai Composite 3 237,024 24,264 133,384 Bist 100 89 429,73 -181,67 11 291,07 RTS 1 069,14 13,21 -83,19 Currency USD/EUR 1,0653 -0,0025 -0,9863 USD/GBP 1,2219 0,0049 -0,0119 JPY/USD 114,88 0,08 -4,41 RUB/USD 58,8066 -0,1899 -2,4664 TRY/USD 3,7415 0,0099 0,2138 CNY/USD 6,9143 0,0073 -0,0307