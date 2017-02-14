Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (14.02.2017)

https://report.az/storage/news/2c5149948530df8fc60570b3153428ca/6f31b703-f8de-4555-8a81-822a2a608036_292.jpg
|Last price
Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
Commodity
|Brent (USD/barrel)
|55,59
|-1,11
|-1,23
|WTI (USD/barrel)
|52,93
|-0,93
|-0,79
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 225,8
|-8,9
|75,8
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|20 412,16
|142,79
|649,56
|S&P 500
|2 328,25
|12,15
|89,42
|Nasdaq
|5 763,96
|29,83
|380,85
|Nikkei
|19 340,1
|-38,83
|225,73
|Dax
|11 774,43
|107,46
|293,37
|FTSE 100
|7 278,92
|20,17
|136,09
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 888,19
|59,87
|25,88
|Shanghai Composite
|3 216,839
|20,139
|113,199
|Bist 100
|88 578,31
|1 104,98
|10 439,65
|RTS
|1 173,17
|8,96
|20,84
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0598
|-0,0045
|-0,9918
|USD/GBP
|1,2526
|0,0035
|0,0188
|JPY/USD
|113,74
|0,52
|-5,55
|RUB/USD
|57,9535
|-0,3583
|-3,3195
|TRY/USD
|3,6723
|-0,0253
|0,1446
|CNY/USD
|6,8802
|0,0017
|-0,0648
