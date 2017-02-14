Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (14.02.2017)

Brent oil now makes 55,59 USD/barrel

14 February, 2017 09:38

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/

Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year Commodity Brent (USD/barrel) 55,59 -1,11 -1,23 WTI (USD/barrel) 52,93 -0,93 -0,79 Gold (USD/ounce)

1 225,8 -8,9 75,8 Indices Dow-Jones 20 412,16 142,79 649,56 S&P 500 2 328,25 12,15 89,42 Nasdaq 5 763,96 29,83 380,85 Nikkei 19 340,1 -38,83 225,73 Dax 11 774,43 107,46 293,37 FTSE 100 7 278,92 20,17 136,09 CAC 40 INDEX 4 888,19 59,87 25,88 Shanghai Composite 3 216,839 20,139 113,199 Bist 100 88 578,31 1 104,98 10 439,65 RTS 1 173,17 8,96 20,84 Currency USD/EUR 1,0598 -0,0045 -0,9918 USD/GBP 1,2526 0,0035 0,0188 JPY/USD 113,74 0,52 -5,55 RUB/USD 57,9535 -0,3583 -3,3195 TRY/USD 3,6723 -0,0253 0,1446 CNY/USD 6,8802 0,0017 -0,0648