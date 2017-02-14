 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (14.02.2017)

    Brent oil now makes 55,59 USD/barrel

     Last price

    Compared to previous day's price

    		Compared to beginning of year

    Commodity

    		   
    Brent (USD/barrel)55,59-1,11-1,23
    WTI (USD/barrel)52,93-0,93-0,79
    Gold (USD/ounce)
    		1 225,8-8,975,8

    Indices

    		 
    Dow-Jones20 412,16142,79649,56
    S&P 5002 328,2512,1589,42
    Nasdaq5 763,9629,83380,85
    Nikkei19 340,1-38,83225,73
    Dax11 774,43107,46293,37
    FTSE 1007 278,9220,17136,09
    CAC 40 INDEX4 888,1959,8725,88
    Shanghai Composite3 216,83920,139113,199
    Bist 10088 578,311 104,9810 439,65
    RTS1 173,178,9620,84

    Currency

    		 
    USD/EUR1,0598-0,0045-0,9918
    USD/GBP1,25260,00350,0188
    JPY/USD113,740,52-5,55
    RUB/USD57,9535-0,3583-3,3195
    TRY/USD3,6723-0,02530,1446
    CNY/USD6,88020,0017-0,0648
