Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (13.12.2018)

13 December, 2018 09:41

https://report.az/storage/news/af5c1295a7ce2929f7dda8e69e601dcb/1ada7bf3-d7c6-4487-9cfc-e00ece6f7a0b_292.jpg Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ Commodity Last price Compared to the previous day’s close Compared to the beginning of the year Brent (dollar/barrel) 60.15 - 0.05 - 6.72 WTI (dollar/barrel) 51.15 - 0.5 - 9.27 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1 250 2.8 - 59.3 Indices Dow-Jones 24 527.27 157.03 - 191.95 S&P 500 2 651.07 14.29 - 22.54 Nasdaq 7 098.31 66.48 194.92 Nikkei 21 828.52 242.67 - 936.42 Dax 10 929.43 148.92 - 1 988.21 FTSE 100 6 880.19 73.25 - 807.58 CAC 40 INDEX 4 909.45 103.25 - 403.11 Shanghai Composite 2 602.15 8.06 - 705.02 Bist 100 90 051.1 - 1749.76 - 25 281.9 RTS 1 127.45 - 187.26 - 26.98 Currency USD/EUR 1.1369 0.0052 - 0.0636 USD/GBP 1.2629 0.0142 - 0.0884 JPY/USD 113.29 - 0.09 0.6 RUB/USD 66.4452 - 0.0104 8.7563 TRY/USD 5.3454 - 0.0197 1.5472 CNY/USD 6.88 - 0.02 0.3732