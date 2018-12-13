Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (13.12.2018)

https://report.az/storage/news/af5c1295a7ce2929f7dda8e69e601dcb/1ada7bf3-d7c6-4487-9cfc-e00ece6f7a0b_292.jpg
|Commodity
|Last price
|Compared to the previous day’s close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|60.15
|- 0.05
|- 6.72
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|51.15
|- 0.5
|- 9.27
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1 250
|2.8
|- 59.3
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|24 527.27
|157.03
|- 191.95
|S&P 500
|2 651.07
|14.29
|- 22.54
|Nasdaq
|7 098.31
|66.48
|194.92
|Nikkei
|21 828.52
|242.67
|- 936.42
|Dax
|10 929.43
|148.92
|- 1 988.21
|FTSE 100
|6 880.19
|73.25
|- 807.58
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 909.45
|103.25
|- 403.11
|Shanghai Composite
|2 602.15
|8.06
|- 705.02
|Bist 100
|90 051.1
|- 1749.76
|- 25 281.9
|RTS
|1 127.45
|- 187.26
|- 26.98
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1369
|0.0052
|- 0.0636
|USD/GBP
|1.2629
|0.0142
|- 0.0884
|JPY/USD
|113.29
|- 0.09
|0.6
|RUB/USD
|66.4452
|- 0.0104
|8.7563
|TRY/USD
|5.3454
|- 0.0197
|1.5472
|CNY/USD
|6.88
|- 0.02
|0.3732
