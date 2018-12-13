 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (13.12.2018)

    Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/

    Commodity Last price Compared to the previous day’s close Compared to the beginning of the year
    Brent (dollar/barrel) 60.15 - 0.05 - 6.72
    WTI (dollar/barrel) 51.15 - 0.5 - 9.27
    Gold (dollar/ounce) 1 250 2.8 - 59.3
    Indices
    Dow-Jones 24 527.27 157.03 - 191.95
    S&P 500 2 651.07 14.29 - 22.54
    Nasdaq 7 098.31 66.48 194.92
    Nikkei 21 828.52 242.67 - 936.42
    Dax 10 929.43 148.92 - 1 988.21
    FTSE 100 6 880.19 73.25 - 807.58
    CAC 40 INDEX 4 909.45 103.25 - 403.11
    Shanghai Composite 2 602.15 8.06 - 705.02
    Bist 100 90 051.1 - 1749.76 - 25 281.9
    RTS 1 127.45 - 187.26 - 26.98
    Currency
    USD/EUR 1.1369 0.0052 - 0.0636
    USD/GBP 1.2629 0.0142 - 0.0884
    JPY/USD 113.29 - 0.09 0.6
    RUB/USD 66.4452 - 0.0104 8.7563
    TRY/USD 5.3454 - 0.0197 1.5472
    CNY/USD 6.88 - 0.02 0.3732
