Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (13.07.2016)

|Last price
|In comparison with previous day price
|In comparison with
beginning of year
|Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|48,47
|2,22
|11,43
|WTI crude (USD/barrel)
|46,8
|2,04
|9,52
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1335,3
|-21,3
|-97,8
|İndices
|Dow-Jones
|18347,67
|120,74
|922,64
|S&P 500
|2152,14
|14,98
|108,2
|Nasdaq
|5022,82
|34,18
|15,41
|Nikkei
|16095,65
|386,83
|-2938,06
|Dax
|9964,07
|130,66
|-778,94
|FTSE 100
|6680,69
|-2,17
|438,37
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4331,38
|66,85
|-305,68
|Shanghai Composite
|3049,38
|54,46
|-489,8
|Bist 100
|81141,57
|1906,62
|9414,58
|RTS
|955,41
|14,06
|198,37
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1061
|0,0003
|0,0205
|USD/GBP
|1,3247
|0,0249
|-0,1499
|JPY/USD
|104,69
|1,89
|-15,86
|RUB/USD
|63,795
|-0,4494
|-8,7259
|TRY/USD
|2,8869
|-0,0176
|-0,0345
|CNY/USD
|6,6885
|-0,0075
|0,1948
