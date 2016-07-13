 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (13.07.2016)

    Brent oil - 48,47 USD/barrel

    Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceIn comparison with previous day priceIn comparison with
    beginning of year
    Commodity   
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)48,472,2211,43
    WTI crude (USD/barrel)46,82,049,52
    Gold (USD/ounce)1335,3-21,3-97,8
    İndices   
    Dow-Jones18347,67120,74922,64
    S&P 5002152,1414,98108,2
    Nasdaq5022,8234,1815,41
    Nikkei16095,65386,83-2938,06
    Dax9964,07130,66-778,94
    FTSE 1006680,69-2,17438,37
    CAC 40 INDEX4331,3866,85-305,68
    Shanghai Composite3049,3854,46-489,8
    Bist 10081141,571906,629414,58
    RTS955,4114,06198,37
    Currency   
    USD/EUR1,10610,00030,0205
    USD/GBP1,32470,0249-0,1499
    JPY/USD104,691,89-15,86
    RUB/USD63,795-0,4494-8,7259
    TRY/USD2,8869-0,0176-0,0345
    CNY/USD6,6885-0,00750,1948
