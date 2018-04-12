Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (12.04.2018)

12 April, 2018 09:41

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 72,06 1,02 5,19 WTI (dollar/barrel) 66,82 1,31 6,4 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1 352,8 6,9 43,5 Indices Dow-Jones 24 189,45 - 218,55 - 529,77 S&P 500 2 642,19 - 14,68 - 31,42 Nasdaq 7 069,03 - 25,27 165,64 Nikkei 21 687,1 - 107,22 - 1 077,84 Dax 12 293,97 - 103,35 - 623,67 FTSE 100 7 257,14 - 9,61 - 430,63 CAC 40 INDEX 5 277,94 - 29,62 - 34,62 Shanghai Composite 3 208,08 17,76 - 99,09 BIST 100 109 228,79 - 1 483,91 - 6 104,21 RTS 1 083,53 - 7,26 - 70,9 Currency USD/EUR 1,2367 0,0011 0,0362 USD/GBP 1,4177 0,0001 0,0664 JPY/USD 106,79 - 0,41 -5,9 RUB/USD 62,4306 - 0,634 4,7417 TRY/USD 4,1306 0,0182 0,3324 CNY/USD 6,269 - 0,0142 -0,2378