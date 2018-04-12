Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (12.04.2018)

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|72,06
|1,02
|5,19
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|66,82
|1,31
|6,4
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1 352,8
|6,9
|43,5
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|24 189,45
|- 218,55
|- 529,77
|S&P 500
|2 642,19
|- 14,68
|- 31,42
|Nasdaq
|7 069,03
|- 25,27
|165,64
|Nikkei
|21 687,1
|- 107,22
|- 1 077,84
|Dax
|12 293,97
|- 103,35
|- 623,67
|FTSE 100
|7 257,14
|- 9,61
|- 430,63
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5 277,94
|- 29,62
|- 34,62
|Shanghai Composite
|3 208,08
|17,76
|- 99,09
|BIST 100
|109 228,79
|- 1 483,91
|- 6 104,21
|RTS
|1 083,53
|- 7,26
|- 70,9
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,2367
|0,0011
|0,0362
|USD/GBP
|1,4177
|0,0001
|0,0664
|JPY/USD
|106,79
|- 0,41
|-5,9
|RUB/USD
|62,4306
|- 0,634
|4,7417
|TRY/USD
|4,1306
|0,0182
|0,3324
|CNY/USD
|6,269
|- 0,0142
|-0,2378
Tural İbadlıNews Author