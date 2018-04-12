 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (12.04.2018)

    Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceCompared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year
    Commodity   
    Brent (dollar/barrel)72,061,025,19
    WTI (dollar/barrel)66,821,316,4
    Gold (dollar/ounce)1 352,86,943,5
    Indices   
    Dow-Jones24 189,45- 218,55- 529,77
    S&P 5002 642,19- 14,68- 31,42
    Nasdaq7 069,03- 25,27165,64
    Nikkei21 687,1- 107,22- 1 077,84
    Dax12 293,97- 103,35- 623,67
    FTSE 1007 257,14- 9,61- 430,63
    CAC 40 INDEX5 277,94- 29,62- 34,62
    Shanghai Composite3 208,0817,76- 99,09
    BIST 100109 228,79- 1 483,91- 6 104,21
    RTS1 083,53- 7,26- 70,9
    Currency   
    USD/EUR1,23670,00110,0362
    USD/GBP1,41770,00010,0664
    JPY/USD106,79- 0,41-5,9
    RUB/USD62,4306- 0,6344,7417
    TRY/USD4,13060,01820,3324
    CNY/USD6,269- 0,0142-0,2378
