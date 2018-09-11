 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (11.09.2018)

    Last price Compared to previous day’s price Compared to the beginning of the year
    Commodity
    Brent (dollar/barrel) 77.37 0.54 10.5
    WTI (dollar/barrel) 67.5 -0.25 7.08
    Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,199.80 -0.6 -109.5
    Indices
    Dow-Jones 25,857.07 -59.47 1,197.32
    S&P 500 2,877.13 5.45 203.52
    Nasdaq 7,924.16 21.62 1,020.77
    Nikkei 22,373.09 66.03 -391.85
    Dax 11,986.34 26.71 -931.3
    FTSE 100 7,279.3 1.6 -408.47
    CAC 40 INDEX 5,269.63 17.41 -42.93
    Shanghai Composite 2,669.49 -32.81 -637.68
    Bist 100 91,698.34 -1,575.81 -23,634.66
    RTS 1,043.46 -7.05 -110.97
    Currency
    USD/EUR 1.1594 0.0041 -0.0411
    USD/GBP 1.3026 0.0106 -0.0487
    JPY/USD 111.13 0.14 -1.56
    RUB/USD 70.5497 0.6484 12.8608
    TRY/USD 6.4643 0.0554 1.8674
    CNY/USD 6.8555 0.0117 0.3487
