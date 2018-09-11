Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (11.09.2018)

https://report.az/storage/news/657b476970bcd79567c8657922091ef7/738b71de-306c-47a7-8424-67d9500cf5dc_292.jpg Last price Compared to previous day’s price Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 77.37 0.54 10.5 WTI (dollar/barrel) 67.5 -0.25 7.08 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,199.80 -0.6 -109.5 Indices Dow-Jones 25,857.07 -59.47 1,197.32 S&P 500 2,877.13 5.45 203.52 Nasdaq 7,924.16 21.62 1,020.77 Nikkei 22,373.09 66.03 -391.85 Dax 11,986.34 26.71 -931.3 FTSE 100 7,279.3 1.6 -408.47 CAC 40 INDEX 5,269.63 17.41 -42.93 Shanghai Composite 2,669.49 -32.81 -637.68 Bist 100 91,698.34 -1,575.81 -23,634.66 RTS 1,043.46 -7.05 -110.97 Currency USD/EUR 1.1594 0.0041 -0.0411 USD/GBP 1.3026 0.0106 -0.0487 JPY/USD 111.13 0.14 -1.56 RUB/USD 70.5497 0.6484 12.8608 TRY/USD 6.4643 0.0554 1.8674 CNY/USD 6.8555 0.0117 0.3487