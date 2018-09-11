Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (11.09.2018)

https://report.az/storage/news/657b476970bcd79567c8657922091ef7/738b71de-306c-47a7-8424-67d9500cf5dc_292.jpg
|Last price
|Compared to previous day’s price
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|77.37
|0.54
|10.5
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|67.5
|-0.25
|7.08
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,199.80
|-0.6
|-109.5
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|25,857.07
|-59.47
|1,197.32
|S&P 500
|2,877.13
|5.45
|203.52
|Nasdaq
|7,924.16
|21.62
|1,020.77
|Nikkei
|22,373.09
|66.03
|-391.85
|Dax
|11,986.34
|26.71
|-931.3
|FTSE 100
|7,279.3
|1.6
|-408.47
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,269.63
|17.41
|-42.93
|Shanghai Composite
|2,669.49
|-32.81
|-637.68
|Bist 100
|91,698.34
|-1,575.81
|-23,634.66
|RTS
|1,043.46
|-7.05
|-110.97
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1594
|0.0041
|-0.0411
|USD/GBP
|1.3026
|0.0106
|-0.0487
|JPY/USD
|111.13
|0.14
|-1.56
|RUB/USD
|70.5497
|0.6484
|12.8608
|TRY/USD
|6.4643
|0.0554
|1.8674
|CNY/USD
|6.8555
|0.0117
|0.3487
