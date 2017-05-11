Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (11.05.2017)

Brent oil now makes 50,22 USD/barrel

11 May, 2017 10:08

https://report.az/storage/news/ea2285020aa05fa3f8d1df551965bf10/cd80dfd9-ee1e-40e2-8ddf-d8e945be765b_292.jpg Bakı. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to prevous day's price Compared to beginning of year

Commodity Brent (USD/barrel) 50,22 1,49 - 6,6 WTI (USD/barrel) 47,33 1,45 - 6,39 Gold (USD/ounce) 1218,9 2,8 68,9 Indices Dow-Jones 20 943,11 - 32,67 1 180,51 S&P 500 2 399,63 2,71 160,8 Nasdaq 6 129,15 8,56 746,04 Nikkei 19 900,09 20,06 785,72 Dax 12 757,46 8,34 1 276,4 FTSE 100 7 385,24 43,03 242,41 CAC 40 INDEX 5 400,46 2,45 538,15 Shanghai Composite 3 052,79 - 27,737 - 50,85 Bist 100 96 194,2 870,82 18 055,54 RTS 1 111,64 25,96 - 40,69 Currency USD/EUR 1,0868 - 0,0006 0,0352 USD/GBP 1,2938 0,0004 0,06 JPY/USD 114,28 0,3 - 5,01 RUB/USD 57,4611 - 0,9536 - 3,8119 TRY/USD 3,5869 - 0,037 0,0592 CNY/USD 6,9032 - 0,0042 - 0,0418