    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (11.04.2017)

    Brent oil now makes 55,98 USD/barrel

    Baku. 11 April.

     Last priceCompared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year

    Commodity

    		   
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)55,980,75-0,84
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)53,080,77-0,64
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 253,9-2,05103,9

    Indices

    		   
    Dow-Jones20 658,021,92895,42
    S&P 5002 357,161,62118,33
    Nasdaq5 880,933,12497,82
    Nikkei18 797,88133,25-316,49
    Dax12 200,52-24,54719,46
    FTSE 1007 348,94-0,43206,11
    CAC 40 INDEX5 107,45-27,83245,14
    Shanghai Composite3 269,39-17,63165,75
    Bist 10091 240,452 743,1213 101,79
    RTS1 084,26-29,19-68,07

    Currency 

    		   
    USD/EUR1,05960,00050,008
    USD/GBP1,24150,00480,0077
    JPY/USD110,94-0,16-8,35
    RUB/USD57,1718-0,0762-4,1012
    TRY/USD3,7294-0,00380,2017
    CNY/USD6,903-0,0013-0,042
