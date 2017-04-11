Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (11.04.2017)

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|55,98
|0,75
|-0,84
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|53,08
|0,77
|-0,64
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 253,9
|-2,05
|103,9
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|20 658,02
|1,92
|895,42
|S&P 500
|2 357,16
|1,62
|118,33
|Nasdaq
|5 880,93
|3,12
|497,82
|Nikkei
|18 797,88
|133,25
|-316,49
|Dax
|12 200,52
|-24,54
|719,46
|FTSE 100
|7 348,94
|-0,43
|206,11
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5 107,45
|-27,83
|245,14
|Shanghai Composite
|3 269,39
|-17,63
|165,75
|Bist 100
|91 240,45
|2 743,12
|13 101,79
|RTS
|1 084,26
|-29,19
|-68,07
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0596
|0,0005
|0,008
|USD/GBP
|1,2415
|0,0048
|0,0077
|JPY/USD
|110,94
|-0,16
|-8,35
|RUB/USD
|57,1718
|-0,0762
|-4,1012
|TRY/USD
|3,7294
|-0,0038
|0,2017
|CNY/USD
|6,903
|-0,0013
|-0,042
Tural İbadlıNews Author
