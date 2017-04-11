Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (11.04.2017)

11 April, 2017 09:45

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year

Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 55,98 0,75 -0,84 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 53,08 0,77 -0,64 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 253,9 -2,05 103,9 Indices Dow-Jones 20 658,02 1,92 895,42 S&P 500 2 357,16 1,62 118,33 Nasdaq 5 880,93 3,12 497,82 Nikkei 18 797,88 133,25 -316,49 Dax 12 200,52 -24,54 719,46 FTSE 100 7 348,94 -0,43 206,11 CAC 40 INDEX 5 107,45 -27,83 245,14 Shanghai Composite 3 269,39 -17,63 165,75 Bist 100 91 240,45 2 743,12 13 101,79 RTS 1 084,26 -29,19 -68,07 Currency USD/EUR 1,0596 0,0005 0,008 USD/GBP 1,2415 0,0048 0,0077 JPY/USD 110,94 -0,16 -8,35 RUB/USD 57,1718 -0,0762 -4,1012 TRY/USD 3,7294 -0,0038 0,2017 CNY/USD 6,903 -0,0013 -0,042