Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (10.11.2018)

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/
|Commodity
|Last price
|Compared to the previous day’s close
|Compared to the begining of the year
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|70,18
|-2,09
|3,31
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|60,19
|-0,48
|-0,23
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1208,6
|-16,5
|-100,7
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|25989,3
|-201,92
|1270,08
|S&P 500
|2781,01
|-25,82
|107,4
|Nasdaq
|7406,9
|-123,99
|503,51
|Nikkei
|22250,25
|-236,67
|-514,69
|Dax
|11529,16
|1,84
|-1388,48
|FTSE 100
|7105,34
|-35,34
|-582,43
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5106,75
|-24,7
|-205,81
|Shanghai Composite
|2598,87
|-36,76
|-708,3
|Bist 100
|92839,21
|-667,01
|-22493,79
|RTS
|1121,38
|-33,89
|-33,05
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1336
|-0,0027
|-0,0669
|USD/GBP
|1,2972
|-0,009
|-0,0541
|JPY/USD
|113,83
|-0,24
|1,14
|RUB/USD
|67,9565
|1,0522
|10,2676
|TRY/USD
|5,4561
|-0,0052
|1,6579
|CNY/USD
|6,9567
|0,0222
|0,4499
