 Top
    Close photo mode

    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (10.11.2018)

    Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/

    CommodityLast price
    		Compared to the previous day’s close
    		Compared to the begining of the year
    Brent (dollar/barrel)70,18-2,093,31
    WTI (dollar/barrel)
    		60,19-0,48-0,23
    Gold (dollar/ounce)
    		1208,6-16,5-100,7
    Indices
    		  
    Dow-Jones25989,3-201,921270,08
    S&P 5002781,01-25,82107,4
    Nasdaq7406,9-123,99503,51
    Nikkei22250,25-236,67-514,69
    Dax11529,161,84-1388,48
    FTSE 1007105,34-35,34-582,43
    CAC 40 INDEX5106,75-24,7-205,81
    Shanghai Composite2598,87-36,76-708,3
    Bist 10092839,21-667,01-22493,79
    RTS1121,38-33,89-33,05
    Currency
    		  
    USD/EUR1,1336-0,0027-0,0669
    USD/GBP1,2972-0,009-0,0541
    JPY/USD113,83-0,241,14
    RUB/USD67,95651,052210,2676
    TRY/USD5,4561-0,00521,6579
    CNY/USD6,95670,02220,4499
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi