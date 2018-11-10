Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (10.11.2018)

10 November, 2018 09:49

Commodity Last price

Compared to the previous day’s close

Compared to the begining of the year

Brent (dollar/barrel) 70,18 -2,09 3,31 WTI (dollar/barrel)

60,19 -0,48 -0,23 Gold (dollar/ounce)

1208,6 -16,5 -100,7 Indices

Dow-Jones 25989,3 -201,92 1270,08 S&P 500 2781,01 -25,82 107,4 Nasdaq 7406,9 -123,99 503,51 Nikkei 22250,25 -236,67 -514,69 Dax 11529,16 1,84 -1388,48 FTSE 100 7105,34 -35,34 -582,43 CAC 40 INDEX 5106,75 -24,7 -205,81 Shanghai Composite 2598,87 -36,76 -708,3 Bist 100 92839,21 -667,01 -22493,79 RTS 1121,38 -33,89 -33,05 Currency

USD/EUR 1,1336 -0,0027 -0,0669 USD/GBP 1,2972 -0,009 -0,0541 JPY/USD 113,83 -0,24 1,14 RUB/USD 67,9565 1,0522 10,2676 TRY/USD 5,4561 -0,0052 1,6579 CNY/USD 6,9567 0,0222 0,4499