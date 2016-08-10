Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (10.08.2016)

10 August, 2016 10:01

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ Last price In comparison with

previous day price In comparison with beginning of year

Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 44,98 -0,41 7,94 WTI oil (USDr/barrel) 42,77 -0,25 5,49 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 346,7 5,4 -86,4 Indices Dow-Jones 18 533,05 3,76 1 108,02 S&P 500 2 181,74 0,85 137,8 Nasdaq 5 225,48 12,34 218,07 Nikkei 16 790,09 139,52 -2 243,62 Dax 10 692,9 260,54 -50,11 FTSE 100 6 851,3 42,17 608,98 CAC 40 INDEX 4 468,07 52,61 -168,99 Shanghai Composite 3 025,681 21,401 -513,499 Bist 100 78 524,89 745,79 6 797,9 RTS 953,98 0,34 196,94 Currency USD/EUR 1,1117 0,0029 0,0261 USD/GBP 1,3003 -0,0037 -0,1743 JPY/USD 101,88 -0,57 -18,67 RUB/USD 64,7287 0,1113 -7,7922 TRY/USD 2,9677 -0,0147 0,0463 CNY/USD 6,6557 -0,0057 0,162