 Top
    Close photo mode

    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (10.08.2016)

    Brent oil - 44,98 USD/barrel

    Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceIn comparison with
    previous day price    		In comparison with beginning of year

    Commodity

    Brent oil (USD/barrel)44,98-0,417,94
    WTI oil (USDr/barrel)42,77-0,255,49
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 346,75,4-86,4

    Indices

    Dow-Jones18 533,053,761 108,02
    S&P 5002 181,740,85137,8
    Nasdaq5 225,4812,34218,07
    Nikkei16 790,09139,52-2 243,62
    Dax10 692,9260,54-50,11
    FTSE 1006 851,342,17608,98
    CAC 40 INDEX4 468,0752,61-168,99
    Shanghai Composite3 025,68121,401-513,499
    Bist 10078 524,89745,796 797,9
    RTS953,980,34196,94

    Currency

    USD/EUR1,11170,00290,0261
    USD/GBP1,3003-0,0037-0,1743
    JPY/USD101,88-0,57-18,67
    RUB/USD64,72870,1113-7,7922
    TRY/USD2,9677-0,01470,0463
    CNY/USD6,6557-0,00570,162
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi