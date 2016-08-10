Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (10.08.2016)

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|In comparison with
previous day price
|In comparison with beginning of year
Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|44,98
|-0,41
|7,94
|WTI oil (USDr/barrel)
|42,77
|-0,25
|5,49
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 346,7
|5,4
|-86,4
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|18 533,05
|3,76
|1 108,02
|S&P 500
|2 181,74
|0,85
|137,8
|Nasdaq
|5 225,48
|12,34
|218,07
|Nikkei
|16 790,09
|139,52
|-2 243,62
|Dax
|10 692,9
|260,54
|-50,11
|FTSE 100
|6 851,3
|42,17
|608,98
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 468,07
|52,61
|-168,99
|Shanghai Composite
|3 025,681
|21,401
|-513,499
|Bist 100
|78 524,89
|745,79
|6 797,9
|RTS
|953,98
|0,34
|196,94
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1117
|0,0029
|0,0261
|USD/GBP
|1,3003
|-0,0037
|-0,1743
|JPY/USD
|101,88
|-0,57
|-18,67
|RUB/USD
|64,7287
|0,1113
|-7,7922
|TRY/USD
|2,9677
|-0,0147
|0,0463
|CNY/USD
|6,6557
|-0,0057
|0,162
Nərmin Rəhimova
