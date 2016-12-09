Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (09.12.2016)

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|53,89
|0,89
|16,85
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|50,84
|1,07
|13,56
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 172,4
|-5,1
|-260,7
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|19 614,81
|65,19
|2 189,78
|S&P 500
|2 246,19
|4,84
|202,25
|Nasdaq
|5 417,36
|23,6
|409,95
|Nikkei
|19 000,08
|503,39
|-33,63
|Dax
|11 179,42
|192,73
|436,41
|FTSE 100
|6 931,55
|29,32
|689,23
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 735,48
|40,76
|98,42
|Shanghai Composite
|3 215,366
|-6,874
|-323,814
|Bist 100
|75 929,32
|-101,46
|4 202,33
|RTS
|1 097,39
|30,64
|340,35
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0615
|-0,0138
|-0,0241
|USD/GBP
|1,2586
|-0,004
|-0,216
|JPY/USD
|114,04
|0,27
|-6,51
|RUB/USD
|63,319
|0,0641
|-9,2019
|TRY/USD
|3,4427
|0,0531
|0,5213
|CNY/USD
|6,891
|0,0143
|0,3973
Nərmin Rəhimova
