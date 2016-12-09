Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (09.12.2016)

9 December, 2016 09:30

Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 53,89 0,89 16,85 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 50,84 1,07 13,56 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 172,4 -5,1 -260,7 Indices Dow-Jones 19 614,81 65,19 2 189,78 S&P 500 2 246,19 4,84 202,25 Nasdaq 5 417,36 23,6 409,95 Nikkei 19 000,08 503,39 -33,63 Dax 11 179,42 192,73 436,41 FTSE 100 6 931,55 29,32 689,23 CAC 40 INDEX 4 735,48 40,76 98,42 Shanghai Composite 3 215,366 -6,874 -323,814 Bist 100 75 929,32 -101,46 4 202,33 RTS 1 097,39 30,64 340,35 Currency USD/EUR 1,0615 -0,0138 -0,0241 USD/GBP 1,2586 -0,004 -0,216 JPY/USD 114,04 0,27 -6,51 RUB/USD 63,319 0,0641 -9,2019 TRY/USD 3,4427 0,0531 0,5213 CNY/USD 6,891 0,0143 0,3973