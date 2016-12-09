 Top
    Close photo mode

    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (09.12.2016)

    Brent oil now makes 53,89 USD/barrel

    Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceCompared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year

    Commodity

    Brent oil (USD/barrel)53,890,8916,85
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)50,841,0713,56
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 172,4-5,1-260,7

    Indices

    Dow-Jones19 614,8165,192 189,78
    S&P 5002 246,194,84202,25
    Nasdaq5 417,3623,6409,95
    Nikkei19 000,08503,39-33,63
    Dax11 179,42192,73436,41
    FTSE 1006 931,5529,32689,23
    CAC 40 INDEX4 735,4840,7698,42
    Shanghai Composite3 215,366-6,874-323,814
    Bist 10075 929,32-101,464 202,33
    RTS1 097,3930,64340,35

    Currency

    USD/EUR1,0615-0,0138-0,0241
    USD/GBP1,2586-0,004-0,216
    JPY/USD114,040,27-6,51
    RUB/USD63,3190,0641-9,2019
    TRY/USD3,44270,05310,5213
    CNY/USD6,8910,01430,3973
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi