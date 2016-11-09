 Top
    Close photo mode

    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (09.11.2016)

    Brent oil now makes 46,15 USD/barrel

    Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceCompared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year
    Commodity
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)46,04-0,119
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)44,980,097,7
    Gold (USD/ounce)1274,5-4,9-158,6
    Indices  
    Dow-Jones18332,7473,14907,71
    S&P 5002139,568,0495,62
    Nasdaq5193,4927,32186,08
    Nikkei16224,71-952,5-2809
    Dax10482,3225,37-260,69
    FTSE 1006843,1336,23600,81
    CAC 40 INDEX4476,8915,68-160,17
    Shanghai Composite3147,88714,555-391,293
    Bist 10076367,79685,834640,8
    RTS972,668,69215,62
    Currency  
    USD/EUR1,1026-0,00150,017
    USD/GBP1,2379-0,0017-0,2367
    JPY/USD105,160,7-15,39
    RUB/USD63,81140,1648-8,7095
    TRY/USD3,1561-0,01170,2347
    CNY/USD6,7870,01040,2933
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi