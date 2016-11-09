Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (09.11.2016)

Brent oil now makes 46,15 USD/barrel

9 November, 2016 09:54

https://report.az/storage/news/4ce4fedae5e3b8a9654e83fa2b17882c/bd150db6-d19e-4ccb-ae44-53dc9c837d5b_292.jpg Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 46,04 -0,11 9 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 44,98 0,09 7,7 Gold (USD/ounce) 1274,5 -4,9 -158,6 Indices Dow-Jones 18332,74 73,14 907,71 S&P 500 2139,56 8,04 95,62 Nasdaq 5193,49 27,32 186,08 Nikkei 16224,71 -952,5 -2809 Dax 10482,32 25,37 -260,69 FTSE 100 6843,13 36,23 600,81 CAC 40 INDEX 4476,89 15,68 -160,17 Shanghai Composite 3147,887 14,555 -391,293 Bist 100 76367,79 685,83 4640,8 RTS 972,66 8,69 215,62 Currency USD/EUR 1,1026 -0,0015 0,017 USD/GBP 1,2379 -0,0017 -0,2367 JPY/USD 105,16 0,7 -15,39 RUB/USD 63,8114 0,1648 -8,7095 TRY/USD 3,1561 -0,0117 0,2347 CNY/USD 6,787 0,0104 0,2933