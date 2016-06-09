Top

Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (09.06.2016)

Brent oil - 51,23 USD/barrel

Bakı. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/

 Last priceIn comparison with previous day priceIn comparison with
beginning of year

Commodity

  
Oil Brent (USD/barrel)51,23- 0,2114,19
Oil WTI (USD/barrel)52,512,1515,23
Gold (USD/ounce)1 262,315,3- 170,8

Indices

  
Dow-Jones18 005,0566,77580,02
S&P 5002 119,126,9975,18
Nasdaq4 974,645,92- 32,77
Nikkei16 830,9282,83- 2 202,79
Dax10 217,03- 70,65- 525,98
FTSE 1006 301,5216,9959,2
CAC 404 448,73- 27,13- 188,33
Shanghai Composite2 927,161,17-612,02
Bist 10078 832,65675,037 105,66
RTS965,3616,49208,32

Currency

  
USD/EUR1,13950,00290,0539
USD/GBP1,4504- 0,0053- 0,0242
JPY/USD0,0093470,0000170,001036
RUB/USD63,6238- 1,0329- 8,8971
TRY/USD2,8928- 0,0068- 0,0286
CNY/USD6,5624- 0,00770,0687
