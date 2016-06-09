Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (09.06.2016)

Bakı. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|In comparison with previous day price
|In comparison with
beginning of year
Commodity
|Oil Brent (USD/barrel)
|51,23
|- 0,21
|14,19
|Oil WTI (USD/barrel)
|52,51
|2,15
|15,23
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 262,3
|15,3
|- 170,8
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|18 005,05
|66,77
|580,02
|S&P 500
|2 119,12
|6,99
|75,18
|Nasdaq
|4 974,64
|5,92
|- 32,77
|Nikkei
|16 830,92
|82,83
|- 2 202,79
|Dax
|10 217,03
|- 70,65
|- 525,98
|FTSE 100
|6 301,52
|16,99
|59,2
|CAC 40
|4 448,73
|- 27,13
|- 188,33
|Shanghai Composite
|2 927,16
|1,17
|-612,02
|Bist 100
|78 832,65
|675,03
|7 105,66
|RTS
|965,36
|16,49
|208,32
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1395
|0,0029
|0,0539
|USD/GBP
|1,4504
|- 0,0053
|- 0,0242
|JPY/USD
|0,009347
|0,000017
|0,001036
|RUB/USD
|63,6238
|- 1,0329
|- 8,8971
|TRY/USD
|2,8928
|- 0,0068
|- 0,0286
|CNY/USD
|6,5624
|- 0,0077
|0,0687