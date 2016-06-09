Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (09.06.2016)

Brent oil - 51,23 USD/barrel

9 June, 2016 10:12

beginning of year

Commodity Oil Brent (USD/barrel) 51,23 - 0,21 14,19 Oil WTI (USD/barrel) 52,51 2,15 15,23 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 262,3 15,3 - 170,8 Indices Dow-Jones 18 005,05 66,77 580,02 S&P 500 2 119,12 6,99 75,18 Nasdaq 4 974,64 5,92 - 32,77 Nikkei 16 830,92 82,83 - 2 202,79 Dax 10 217,03 - 70,65 - 525,98 FTSE 100 6 301,52 16,99 59,2 CAC 40 4 448,73 - 27,13 - 188,33 Shanghai Composite 2 927,16 1,17 -612,02 Bist 100 78 832,65 675,03 7 105,66 RTS 965,36 16,49 208,32 Currency USD/EUR 1,1395 0,0029 0,0539 USD/GBP 1,4504 - 0,0053 - 0,0242 JPY/USD 0,009347 0,000017 0,001036 RUB/USD 63,6238 - 1,0329 - 8,8971 TRY/USD 2,8928 - 0,0068 - 0,0286 CNY/USD 6,5624 - 0,0077 0,0687

