    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (09.03.2017)

    Brent oil now makes 53,11 USD/barrel

    Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceCompared to previous
    day's price    		Compared to beginning
    of year

    Commodity

    		   
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)53,11-2,81-3,71
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)50,28-2,86-3,44
    Gold (USD/ounce)
    		1209,4-5,759,4

    Indices

    		   
    Dow-Jones20855,73-69,031093,13
    S&P 5002362,98-5,41124,15
    Nasdaq5837,553,62454,44
    Nikkei19254,03-90,12139,66
    Dax11967,311,17486,25
    FTSE 1007334,61-4,38191,78
    CAC 40 INDEX4960,485,4898,17
    Shanghai Composite3240,66-1,75137,02
    Bist 10089484,9-1328,7111346,24
    RTS1097,440-54,89

    Currency

    		   
    USD/EUR1,0541-0,00250,0025
    USD/GBP1,2168-0,0032-0,017
    JPY/USD114,350,37-4,94
    RUB/USD58,9040,7148-2,369
    TRY/USD3,7460,06590,2183
    CNY/USD6,91310,0106-0,0319
