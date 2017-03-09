Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (09.03.2017)

9 March, 2017 10:00

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous

day's price Compared to beginning

of year Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 53,11 -2,81 -3,71 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 50,28 -2,86 -3,44 Gold (USD/ounce)

1209,4 -5,7 59,4 Indices Dow-Jones 20855,73 -69,03 1093,13 S&P 500 2362,98 -5,41 124,15 Nasdaq 5837,55 3,62 454,44 Nikkei 19254,03 -90,12 139,66 Dax 11967,31 1,17 486,25 FTSE 100 7334,61 -4,38 191,78 CAC 40 INDEX 4960,48 5,48 98,17 Shanghai Composite 3240,66 -1,75 137,02 Bist 100 89484,9 -1328,71 11346,24 RTS 1097,44 0 -54,89 Currency USD/EUR 1,0541 -0,0025 0,0025 USD/GBP 1,2168 -0,0032 -0,017 JPY/USD 114,35 0,37 -4,94 RUB/USD 58,904 0,7148 -2,369 TRY/USD 3,746 0,0659 0,2183 CNY/USD 6,9131 0,0106 -0,0319