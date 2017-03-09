Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (09.03.2017)

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous
day's price
|Compared to beginning
of year
Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|53,11
|-2,81
|-3,71
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|50,28
|-2,86
|-3,44
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1209,4
|-5,7
|59,4
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|20855,73
|-69,03
|1093,13
|S&P 500
|2362,98
|-5,41
|124,15
|Nasdaq
|5837,55
|3,62
|454,44
|Nikkei
|19254,03
|-90,12
|139,66
|Dax
|11967,31
|1,17
|486,25
|FTSE 100
|7334,61
|-4,38
|191,78
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4960,48
|5,48
|98,17
|Shanghai Composite
|3240,66
|-1,75
|137,02
|Bist 100
|89484,9
|-1328,71
|11346,24
|RTS
|1097,44
|0
|-54,89
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0541
|-0,0025
|0,0025
|USD/GBP
|1,2168
|-0,0032
|-0,017
|JPY/USD
|114,35
|0,37
|-4,94
|RUB/USD
|58,904
|0,7148
|-2,369
|TRY/USD
|3,746
|0,0659
|0,2183
|CNY/USD
|6,9131
|0,0106
|-0,0319
Tural İbadlıNews Author
