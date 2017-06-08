Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (08.06.2017)

https://report.az/storage/news/c0aa145ab134cbf07c9438419764c593/08de5860-bc94-42ef-bd4c-244caaaf2224_292.jpg
Bakı. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
|Commodity
|Brent (USD/barrel)
|48,06
|- 2,06
|- 8,76
|WTI (USD/barrel)
|45,72
|- 2,47
|- 8
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 293,2
|- 4,3
|143,2
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|21 173,69
|37,46
|1 411,09
|S&P 500
|2 433,14
|3,81
|194,31
|Nasdaq
|6 297,38
|22,32
|914,27
|Nikkei
|19 966,19
|- 2 9,19
|851,82
|Dax
|12 672,49
|- 17,63
|1 191,43
|FTSE 100
|7 478,62
|- 46,33
|335,79
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5 265,53
|- 3,69
|403,22
|Shanghai Composite
|3 140,325
|38,199
|36,685
|Bist 100
|97 616,52
|- 715,02
|19 477,86
|RTS
|1034,31
|- 6,92
|- 118,02
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1257
|- 0,002
|- 0,9259
|USD/GBP
|1,296
|0,0049
|0,0622
|JPY/USD
|109,82
|0,41
|- 9,47
|RUB/USD
|57,0925
|0,5946
|- 4,1805
|TRY/USD
|3,55
|0,0349
|0,0223
|CNY/USD
|6,7957
|0,0005
|- 0,1493
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author