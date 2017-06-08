 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (08.06.2017)

    Brent crude now makes 48,06 USD/barrel

    Bakı. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceCompared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year
    Commodity
    Brent (USD/barrel)48,06- 2,06- 8,76
    WTI (USD/barrel)45,72- 2,47- 8
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 293,2- 4,3143,2

    Indices

    Dow-Jones21 173,6937,461 411,09
    S&P 5002 433,143,81194,31
    Nasdaq6 297,3822,32914,27
    Nikkei19 966,19- 2 9,19851,82
    Dax12 672,49- 17,631 191,43
    FTSE 1007 478,62- 46,33335,79
    CAC 40 INDEX5 265,53- 3,69403,22
    Shanghai Composite3 140,32538,19936,685
    Bist 10097 616,52- 715,0219 477,86
    RTS1034,31- 6,92- 118,02

    Currency

    USD/EUR1,1257- 0,002- 0,9259
    USD/GBP1,2960,00490,0622
    JPY/USD109,820,41- 9,47
    RUB/USD57,09250,5946- 4,1805
    TRY/USD3,550,03490,0223
    CNY/USD6,79570,0005- 0,1493
