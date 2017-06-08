Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (08.06.2017)

Brent crude now makes 48,06 USD/barrel

8 June, 2017 09:40

https://report.az/storage/news/c0aa145ab134cbf07c9438419764c593/08de5860-bc94-42ef-bd4c-244caaaf2224_292.jpg Bakı. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year Commodity Brent (USD/barrel) 48,06 - 2,06 - 8,76 WTI (USD/barrel) 45,72 - 2,47 - 8 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 293,2 - 4,3 143,2 Indices Dow-Jones 21 173,69 37,46 1 411,09 S&P 500 2 433,14 3,81 194,31 Nasdaq 6 297,38 22,32 914,27 Nikkei 19 966,19 - 2 9,19 851,82 Dax 12 672,49 - 17,63 1 191,43 FTSE 100 7 478,62 - 46,33 335,79 CAC 40 INDEX 5 265,53 - 3,69 403,22 Shanghai Composite 3 140,325 38,199 36,685 Bist 100 97 616,52 - 715,02 19 477,86 RTS 1034,31 - 6,92 - 118,02 Currency USD/EUR 1,1257 - 0,002 - 0,9259 USD/GBP 1,296 0,0049 0,0622 JPY/USD 109,82 0,41 - 9,47 RUB/USD 57,0925 0,5946 - 4,1805 TRY/USD 3,55 0,0349 0,0223 CNY/USD 6,7957 0,0005 - 0,1493