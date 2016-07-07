Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (07.07.2016)

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ As beginning from July 5 Turkey celebrates Eid-al-Fitr holiday, Bist 100 index price kept stable.
|Last price
|In comparison with previous day price
|In comparison with
beginning of year
|Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|48,8
|0,84
|11,76
|WTI crude (USD/barrel)
|47,43
|0,83
|10,15
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1367,1
|8,4
|-66
|İndices
|0
|0
|Dow-Jones
|17 918,62
|78
|493,59
|S&P 500
|2 099,73
|11,18
|55,79
|Nasdaq
|4 859,16
|36,26
|-148,25
|Nikkei
|15 312,16
|-357,14
|-3 721,55
|Dax
|9 373,26
|-159,35
|-1 369,75
|FTSE 100
|6 463,59
|-81,78
|221,27
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 085,3
|-78,12
|-551,76
|Shanghai Composite
|3 017,29
|10,9
|-521,89
|Bist 100
|78 387,7
|0
|6 660,71
|RTS
|917,71
|-7,52
|160,67
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,11
|0,0024
|0,0244
|USD/GBP
|1,2931
|-0,0091
|-0,1815
|JPY/USD
|101,32
|-0,42
|-19,23
|RUB/USD
|64,3725
|-0,0369
|-8,1484
|TRY/USD
|2,9377
|0,0081
|0,0163
|CNY/USD
|6,6886
|0,0026
|0,1949
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author
