 Top
    Close photo mode

    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (07.07.2016)

    Brent oil - 48,8 USD/barrel

    Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ As beginning from July 5 Turkey celebrates Eid-al-Fitr holiday, Bist 100 index price kept stable.

     Last priceIn comparison with previous day price
    		In comparison with
    beginning of year
    Commodity
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)48,80,8411,76
    WTI crude (USD/barrel)47,430,8310,15
    Gold (USD/ounce)1367,18,4-66
    İndices00
    Dow-Jones17 918,6278493,59
    S&P 5002 099,7311,1855,79
    Nasdaq4 859,1636,26-148,25
    Nikkei15 312,16-357,14-3 721,55
    Dax9 373,26-159,35-1 369,75
    FTSE 1006 463,59-81,78221,27
    CAC 40 INDEX4 085,3-78,12-551,76
    Shanghai Composite3 017,2910,9-521,89
    Bist 10078 387,706 660,71
    RTS917,71-7,52160,67
    Currency
    USD/EUR1,110,00240,0244
    USD/GBP1,2931-0,0091-0,1815
    JPY/USD101,32-0,42-19,23
    RUB/USD64,3725-0,0369-8,1484
    TRY/USD2,93770,00810,0163
    CNY/USD6,68860,00260,1949
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi