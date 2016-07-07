Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (07.07.2016)

7 July, 2016 10:11

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ As beginning from July 5 Turkey celebrates Eid-al-Fitr holiday, Bist 100 index price kept stable. Last price In comparison with previous day price

In comparison with

beginning of year Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 48,8 0,84 11,76 WTI crude (USD/barrel) 47,43 0,83 10,15 Gold (USD/ounce) 1367,1 8,4 -66 İndices 0 0 Dow-Jones 17 918,62 78 493,59 S&P 500 2 099,73 11,18 55,79 Nasdaq 4 859,16 36,26 -148,25 Nikkei 15 312,16 -357,14 -3 721,55 Dax 9 373,26 -159,35 -1 369,75 FTSE 100 6 463,59 -81,78 221,27 CAC 40 INDEX 4 085,3 -78,12 -551,76 Shanghai Composite 3 017,29 10,9 -521,89 Bist 100 78 387,7 0 6 660,71 RTS 917,71 -7,52 160,67 Currency USD/EUR 1,11 0,0024 0,0244 USD/GBP 1,2931 -0,0091 -0,1815 JPY/USD 101,32 -0,42 -19,23 RUB/USD 64,3725 -0,0369 -8,1484 TRY/USD 2,9377 0,0081 0,0163 CNY/USD 6,6886 0,0026 0,1949