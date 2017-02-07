 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (07.02.2017)

    Brent crude now makes 55,72 USD per barrel

    Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/

     Last pricesCompared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year

    Commodity

    		   
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)55,72-1,08-1,1
    WTI oil (USDr/barrel)53,01-0,85-0,71
    Gold (USD/ounce) 1232,110,2582,1

    Indices

    		   
    Dow-Jones20 052,42-19,04289,82
    S&P 5002 292,56-4,8653,73
    Nasdaq5 663,55-3,22280,44
    Nikkei18 976,7158,51-137,66
    Dax11 509,84-141,6528,78
    FTSE 1007 172,15-16,1529,32
    CAC 40 INDEX4 778,08-45,67-84,23
    Shanghai Composite3 156,9816,8153,34
    Bist 10087 357,86-1031,649219,2
    RTS1 178,52-11,8826,19
    Currency
    		   
    USD/EUR1,075-0,0033-0,9766
    USD/GBP1,2469-0,00150,0131
    JPY/USD111,74-0,91-7,55
    RUB/USD58,9327-0,0497-2,3403
    TRY/USD3,6838-0,01310,1561
    CNY/USD6,863-0,0031-0,082
