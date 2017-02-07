Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (07.02.2017)

7 February, 2017 10:40

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Last prices Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 55,72 -1,08 -1,1 WTI oil (USDr/barrel) 53,01 -0,85 -0,71 Gold (USD/ounce) 1232,1 10,25 82,1 Indices Dow-Jones 20 052,42 -19,04 289,82 S&P 500 2 292,56 -4,86 53,73 Nasdaq 5 663,55 -3,22 280,44 Nikkei 18 976,71 58,51 -137,66 Dax 11 509,84 -141,65 28,78 FTSE 100 7 172,15 -16,15 29,32 CAC 40 INDEX 4 778,08 -45,67 -84,23 Shanghai Composite 3 156,98 16,81 53,34 Bist 100 87 357,86 -1031,64 9219,2 RTS 1 178,52 -11,88 26,19 Currency

USD/EUR 1,075 -0,0033 -0,9766 USD/GBP 1,2469 -0,0015 0,0131 JPY/USD 111,74 -0,91 -7,55 RUB/USD 58,9327 -0,0497 -2,3403 TRY/USD 3,6838 -0,0131 0,1561 CNY/USD 6,863 -0,0031 -0,082