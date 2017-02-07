Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (07.02.2017)

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/
|Last prices
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|55,72
|-1,08
|-1,1
|WTI oil (USDr/barrel)
|53,01
|-0,85
|-0,71
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1232,1
|10,25
|82,1
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|20 052,42
|-19,04
|289,82
|S&P 500
|2 292,56
|-4,86
|53,73
|Nasdaq
|5 663,55
|-3,22
|280,44
|Nikkei
|18 976,71
|58,51
|-137,66
|Dax
|11 509,84
|-141,65
|28,78
|FTSE 100
|7 172,15
|-16,15
|29,32
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 778,08
|-45,67
|-84,23
|Shanghai Composite
|3 156,98
|16,81
|53,34
|Bist 100
|87 357,86
|-1031,64
|9219,2
|RTS
|1 178,52
|-11,88
|26,19
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,075
|-0,0033
|-0,9766
|USD/GBP
|1,2469
|-0,0015
|0,0131
|JPY/USD
|111,74
|-0,91
|-7,55
|RUB/USD
|58,9327
|-0,0497
|-2,3403
|TRY/USD
|3,6838
|-0,0131
|0,1561
|CNY/USD
|6,863
|-0,0031
|-0,082
