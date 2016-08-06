Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (06.08.2016)

6 August, 2016 09:54

Baku. 6 August. REPORT.AZ/ Commodity Last price In comparison with

previous day price In comparison with beginning of year

Brent oil (USD/barrel) 44,44 0,15 7,40 WTI oil (USDr/barrel) 41,99 0,06 4,71 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 341,95 -25,45 -91,15 Indices Dow-Jones 18 543,53 191,48 1118,50 S&P 500 2 182,87 18,62 138,93 Nasdaq 5 221,12 54,87 213,71 Nikkei 16 254,45 -0,44 -2 710,95 Dax 10 367,21 139,35 -375,80 FTSE 100 6 793,47 53,31 551,15 CAC 40 INDEX 4 410,55 64,92 -226,51 Shanghai Composite 2 976,70 -5,66 -562,48 Bist 100 76065,69 -59,95 4938,70 RTS 935,46 7,96 178,42 Currency USD/EUR 1,1086 -0,0044 0,0230 USD/GBP 1,3070 -0,0038 -0,1676 JPY/USD 101,79 0,57 -18,76 RUB/USD 65,5352 -0,2457 -6,9857 TRY/USD 2,9987 -0,0119 0,0773 CNY/USD 6,6517 0,0095 0,1581