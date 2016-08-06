 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (06.08.2016)

    Brent oil - 44,44USD/barrel

    Commodity

    		Last priceIn comparison with
    previous day price         		In comparison with beginning of year
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)44,440,157,40
    WTI oil (USDr/barrel)41,990,064,71
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 341,95-25,45-91,15

    Indices

    Dow-Jones18 543,53191,481118,50
    S&P 5002 182,8718,62138,93
    Nasdaq5 221,1254,87213,71
    Nikkei16 254,45-0,44-2 710,95
    Dax10 367,21139,35-375,80
    FTSE 1006 793,4753,31551,15
    CAC 40 INDEX4 410,5564,92-226,51
    Shanghai Composite2 976,70-5,66-562,48
    Bist 10076065,69-59,954938,70
    RTS935,467,96178,42

    Currency

    USD/EUR1,1086-0,00440,0230
    USD/GBP1,3070-0,0038-0,1676
    JPY/USD101,790,57-18,76
    RUB/USD65,5352-0,2457-6,9857
    TRY/USD2,9987-0,01190,0773
    CNY/USD6,65170,00950,1581
