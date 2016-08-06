Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (06.08.2016)

Baku. 6 August. REPORT.AZ/
Commodity
|Last price
|In comparison with
previous day price
|In comparison with beginning of year
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|44,44
|0,15
|7,40
|WTI oil (USDr/barrel)
|41,99
|0,06
|4,71
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 341,95
|-25,45
|-91,15
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|18 543,53
|191,48
|1118,50
|S&P 500
|2 182,87
|18,62
|138,93
|Nasdaq
|5 221,12
|54,87
|213,71
|Nikkei
|16 254,45
|-0,44
|-2 710,95
|Dax
|10 367,21
|139,35
|-375,80
|FTSE 100
|6 793,47
|53,31
|551,15
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 410,55
|64,92
|-226,51
|Shanghai Composite
|2 976,70
|-5,66
|-562,48
|Bist 100
|76065,69
|-59,95
|4938,70
|RTS
|935,46
|7,96
|178,42
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1086
|-0,0044
|0,0230
|USD/GBP
|1,3070
|-0,0038
|-0,1676
|JPY/USD
|101,79
|0,57
|-18,76
|RUB/USD
|65,5352
|-0,2457
|-6,9857
|TRY/USD
|2,9987
|-0,0119
|0,0773
|CNY/USD
|6,6517
|0,0095
|0,1581
Cavid Əzimov
