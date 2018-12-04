Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (04.12.2018)

https://report.az/storage/news/9feb7f5156fefd143f3463c0d9092657/2fdf84fc-207d-45ea-87e3-95e120a518a9_292.jpg
Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/
|Commodity
|Last price
|Compared to the previous day’s close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|61.69
|2.98
|- 5.18
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|52.95
|2.02
|- 7.47
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1 239.6
|13.6
|- 69.7
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|25 826.43
|287.97
|1 107.21
|S&P 500
|2 790.37
|30.2
|116.76
|Nasdaq
|7 441.51
|110.97
|538.12
|Nikkei
|22 179.57
|- 171.49
|- 585.37
|Dax
|11 465.46
|208.22
|- 1 452.18
|FTSE 100
|7 062.41
|82.17
|- 625.36
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5 053.98
|50.06
|- 258.58
|Shanghai Composite
|2 654.8
|66.61
|- 652.37
|Bist 100
|94 974.45
|- 441.58
|- 20 358.55
|RTS
|1 154.18
|28.04
|- 0.25
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1354
|0.0037
|- 0.0651
|USD/GBP
|1.2725
|- 0.0024
|- 0.0788
|JPY/USD
|113.66
|0.09
|0.97
|RUB/USD
|66.5105
|- 0.4815
|8.8216
|TRY/USD
|5.2503
|0.0742
|1.4521
|CNY/USD
|6.883
|- 0.0775
|0.3762
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author