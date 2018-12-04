 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (04.12.2018)

    Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/

    Commodity Last price Compared to the previous day’s close Compared to the beginning of the year
    Brent (dollar/barrel) 61.69 2.98 - 5.18
    WTI (dollar/barrel) 52.95 2.02 - 7.47
    Gold (dollar/ounce) 1 239.6 13.6 - 69.7
    Indices
    Dow-Jones 25 826.43 287.97 1 107.21
    S&P 500 2 790.37 30.2 116.76
    Nasdaq 7 441.51 110.97 538.12
    Nikkei 22 179.57 - 171.49 - 585.37
    Dax 11 465.46 208.22 - 1 452.18
    FTSE 100 7 062.41 82.17 - 625.36
    CAC 40 INDEX 5 053.98 50.06 - 258.58
    Shanghai Composite 2 654.8 66.61 - 652.37
    Bist 100 94 974.45 - 441.58 - 20 358.55
    RTS 1 154.18 28.04 - 0.25
    Currency
    USD/EUR 1.1354 0.0037 - 0.0651
    USD/GBP 1.2725 - 0.0024 - 0.0788
    JPY/USD 113.66 0.09 0.97
    RUB/USD 66.5105 - 0.4815 8.8216
    TRY/USD 5.2503 0.0742 1.4521
    CNY/USD 6.883 - 0.0775 0.3762
