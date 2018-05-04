Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (04.05.2018)

https://report.az/storage/news/01189aa888f36b9ab2598d21662b5e31/aabe8109-ee77-4143-80e0-57b2643db1cb_292.jpg
Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's pric
|Compared to beginning of year
Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|73,78
|0,79
|6,91
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|68,39
|0,55
|7,97
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1312,7
|7,1
|3,4
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|23 930,15
|5,17
|- 789,07
|S&P 500
|2 629,73
|- 5,94
|- 43,88
|Nasdaq
|7 088,15
|- 12,75
|184,76
|Nikkei
|22 420
|- 52,78
|- 344,94
|Dax
|12 690,15
|- 112,1
|- 227,49
|FTSE 100
|7 502,69
|- 40,51
|- 185,08
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5 501,66
|- 27,56
|189,1
|Shanghai Composite
|3 100,86
|19,68
|- 206,31
|BIST 100
|102 966,88
|- 1 661,76
|- 12 366,12
|RTS
|1 128,22
|- 8,34
|- 26,21
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1988
|0,0088
|- 0,0017
|USD/GBP
|1,3575
|- 0,0025
|0,0062
|JPY/USD
|109,19
|- 0,65
|- 3,5
|RUB/USD
|63,0009
|- 1,0391
|5,312
|TRY/USD
|4,2137
|0,0337
|0,4155
|CNY/USD
|6,3537
|- 0,0063
|- 0,1531
Tural İbadlıNews Author