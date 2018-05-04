Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (04.05.2018)

4 May, 2018 10:19

Last price Compared to previous day's pric Compared to beginning of year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel)

73,78 0,79 6,91 WTI (dollar/barrel) 68,39 0,55 7,97 Gold (dollar/ounce)

1312,7 7,1 3,4 Indices



Dow-Jones 23 930,15 5,17 - 789,07 S&P 500 2 629,73 - 5,94 - 43,88 Nasdaq 7 088,15 - 12,75 184,76 Nikkei 22 420 - 52,78 - 344,94 Dax 12 690,15 - 112,1 - 227,49 FTSE 100 7 502,69 - 40,51 - 185,08 CAC 40 INDEX 5 501,66 - 27,56 189,1 Shanghai Composite 3 100,86 19,68 - 206,31 BIST 100 102 966,88 - 1 661,76 - 12 366,12 RTS 1 128,22 - 8,34 - 26,21 Currency USD/EUR 1,1988 0,0088 - 0,0017 USD/GBP 1,3575 - 0,0025 0,0062 JPY/USD 109,19 - 0,65 - 3,5 RUB/USD 63,0009 - 1,0391 5,312 TRY/USD 4,2137 0,0337 0,4155 CNY/USD 6,3537 - 0,0063 - 0,1531