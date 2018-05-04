 Top
    Close photo mode

    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (04.05.2018)

    Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceCompared to previous day's pricCompared to beginning of year

    Commodity

    		   
    Brent (dollar/barrel)
    		73,780,796,91
    WTI (dollar/barrel)68,390,557,97
    Gold (dollar/ounce)
    		1312,77,13,4
    Indices

    		   
    Dow-Jones23 930,155,17- 789,07
    S&P 5002 629,73- 5,94- 43,88
    Nasdaq7 088,15- 12,75184,76
    Nikkei22 420- 52,78- 344,94
    Dax12 690,15- 112,1- 227,49
    FTSE 1007 502,69- 40,51- 185,08
    CAC 40 INDEX5 501,66- 27,56189,1
    Shanghai Composite3 100,8619,68- 206,31
    BIST 100102 966,88- 1 661,76- 12 366,12
    RTS1 128,22- 8,34- 26,21
    Currency   
    USD/EUR1,19880,0088- 0,0017
    USD/GBP1,3575- 0,00250,0062
    JPY/USD109,19- 0,65- 3,5
    RUB/USD63,0009- 1,03915,312
    TRY/USD4,21370,03370,4155
    CNY/USD6,3537- 0,0063- 0,1531
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi